Lupin Part 3: From Its Release Date To Star Cast, All You Need To Know

Are you done watching the Lupin 2 finale, and are already eager for the release of its third part? If yes, then Netflix has good news for you, because the French thriller series has been renewed for its next season. Read on to know more about it.

When is Lupin Part 3 releasing?

Lupin on Netflix premiered its first season on January 8, 2021. The first season had five episodes. The next five episodes of the show premiered recently, as Lupin 2, on June 11. Reportedly, Netflix has now renewed this mystery thriller for its third season. The Lupin Part 3 release date has not yet been finalised. However, the entertainment news site RadioTimes has reported that in an earlier interview with them, the Lupin co-creator, George Kay, had shared that Lupin Part 3 will release sometime in 2022.

About the Lupin Part 3 release date, George Kay had briefly commented on when can fans expect its next part. He had said, “We’re story-lining that, and I’m sure that will come. We’re actively story-lining with real confidence that that’s gonna happen, because reaction to the first five episodes would suggest that we’ve got every chance that [Part 3] would be coming next year… unless something goes completely wrong!” So, Lupin fans may have to wait till next year to watch its new season.

Lupin 2 reviews and ratings

Lupin's latest season has gotten mostly positive reviews on Metacritic. It has a Metascore of 81/100 and a user score of 6.1/10, on Metacritic. On IMDb, the Lupin series currently has a rating of 7.6/10, with over 67,000 votes. On Twitter, the netizens have shown a lot of love to Lupin 2, claiming that it had them on the edge of their seats constantly. Besides the thrilling plot and the direction, the audiences have also loved the performances in the show. Here are some of the tweets from the audience, sharing their reviews for Lupin 2.



A Gentleman Burglar.

Lupin part 2 was incredible.

Every episode was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7SpDx3ICWA — komal vaishnav (@komalva87251565) June 11, 2021

Lupin 2 is sooooo good! I need a season 3 ASAP. @netflix please make it happen. pic.twitter.com/1aFd0PBxdx — ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱❤️ 🌙 (@_underaspell_) June 13, 2021

LUPIN SEASON 2 WAS FIREEEEEEEE!!! pic.twitter.com/RhelzBhphv — MARIAH THE SCIENTIST STAN ACCOUNT 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@Tyyrab) June 14, 2021

#Lupin2 Very good sequel. Kept the engaging concept till end. The Cop #Guedira impressed a lot. Great performance by @OmarSy as well, awaiting for #Lupin3 🙌😎 pic.twitter.com/oWltWptVIw — Siva (@SSR_ECR) June 13, 2021

Lupin cast

In Lupin, actor Omar Sy plays the lead role of Assane Diop, along with Ludivine Sagnier, who plays the role of Claire. The Lupin cast also includes Etan Simon, Fargass Assandé, Antoine Gouy, Hervé Pierre. Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Vincent Garanger, and Soufiane Guerrab are also a part of its ensemble.

Image: Lupin Instragram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.