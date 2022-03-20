'Lupin': Seven Teenagers Held For Robbery On The Sets Of Netflix Heist Show

On the set of Netflix's popular show, Lupin, a robbery occurred in the broad daylight late last month. Now, French media suggests that seven people have been charged in connection with the robbery. The incident occurred during filming in Nanterre's Pablo-Picasso neighbourhood in France. As per the reports of Sky News, late last month, a group of 20 hooded criminals allegedly came into the set, hurling fireworks at the workers, taking equipment valued at around €300,000 (2,52,23,021 rupees).

On a late February afternoon, the crew, which included the series' star, Omar Sy, were filming in the Pablo Picasso section of Nanterre, when they were ambushed. No injuries among the cast or crew members were reported, according to Sky News. After the incident, filming was temporarily halted.

Defendants range in age from 13 to 21 years old

The reports stated that the defendants range in age from 13 to 21 years old. French media suggests that they are charged with armed robbery. Three of them are being held in custody, while the remaining four of them are under judicial supervision. Police claim that other gang members are still on the run and they are trying to find them.

About Dune

The show revolves around Arsene Lupin, a thief and master of disguise. The character was created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc. Omar Sy has played the character of Arsene Lupin. It also features Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, and Antoine Gouy among others. The show has already aired two seasons, with the third set to premiere on an undetermined date. The show, which was produced by Gaumont in France, is one of Netflix's most popular international shows.

Valuable props from The Crown stolen

Lupin is not the only Netflix series to be targetted by thieves this year. Earlier, valuable props used in the filming of the historical drama series, The Crown were stolen in the United Kingdom. The items were stolen during a raid on the TV company's production base in Doncaster. The items that were stolen are valued at up to £150,000 (1,50,15,780 Rs). There is no evidence that both the robberies are linked.

Image: @lupinnetflixtv/Instagarm/ Unsplash