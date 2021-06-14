Lupin's Omar Sy Amuses Netizens By Responding To 'Lupin Lipin' Joke

Actor Omar Sy has attained a new level of popularity with his Netflix show Lupin. Lupin has become famous worldwide for its intriguing plot and brilliant performances. The second part of Lupin has recently arrived on Netflix and fans are loving the show. Netflix Malaysia shared a promo for the second part of the show, to which actor Omar Sy replied in a hilarious manner that amused the netizens on social media.

Netizens amused after Omar Sy replies to Lupin Lipin joke

Netflix Malaysia took to Twitter to share a promo of Lupin Part 2. The social media account of Lupin even mentioned the popular phrase 'Lupin Lipin' in their caption which referred to a popular local animated show called Upin & Ipin. For the context, both roles of Omar are bald in the show just like the characters of Upin & Ipin. Omar Sy responded to the tweet and wrote, "HAHA I just got someone to help me explain this Lupin-Lipin joke My Malaysian fans are really clever- like Assane Lawak La Korang (did I say that right?)." After this, netizens replied to Omar's tweet and showered immense love. Have a look.

Rupanya Lupin & Lipin dah kembali 😁 Lupin Part 2 kini disiarkan di Netflix. pic.twitter.com/zHPCIFyBNE — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) June 11, 2021

HAHA I just got someone to help explain this Lupin-Lipin joke 🤣 My Malaysian fans are really clever - like Assane 🎩 Lawak la korang (did I say that right?) @netflixmy — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) June 11, 2021

Here u go.

Lupin Lipin meet Upin Ipin pic.twitter.com/gg8q5FXzeb — Dean of Deen : (@Mulut_Cabai) June 13, 2021

We love all the shows you’ve been acting in! Intouchablés is still one of my favourites — Dr Jemilah Mahmood (@JemilahMahmood) June 12, 2021

hahaha!

Hello from Malaysia and im watching it now 😬 pic.twitter.com/tnhhdyq5O5 — Asyraf Lee 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@lee_asyraf) June 11, 2021

Lol lupin lipin😂 cant wait to see it!! pic.twitter.com/Dd2chBAyfA — Mariesa (@mariesaa) June 11, 2021

You should get a bigger role in Jurassic World,

like a Lupinosaurus. pic.twitter.com/AMMZZdYv25 — Arwith Utarid (@arwithutarid) June 12, 2021

You should get a bigger role in Jurassic World,

like a Lupinosaurus. pic.twitter.com/AMMZZdYv25 — Arwith Utarid (@arwithutarid) June 12, 2021

You've said it perfectly. Come here when the border bukak so we all can lepak mamak 😍 — stoneheart (@whottt1) June 13, 2021

Lupin Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around Omar Sy as Assane Diop who is a Parisian janitor who as a child was gifted a book about a gentleman thief. Assane gets inspired from this book and masters the art of disguise and sleight of hand and manages to do some ambitious heists with one true aim to take revenge for his father's death who died in prison after being falsely accused by a wealthy Pelligrini family.

The season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where Assane was desperately looking for his young Raoul abducted by the Pelligrini family and a detective was following his trail. In the second part of the show, each and every character make various gambits that make the story more twisted than ever. The third part of the show is confirmed, however, details regarding the release of the third part haven't been revealed yet. Actors like Herve Pierre, Ludivine Sagnier, Shirine Boutella and Clotilde Hesme reprise their respective roles.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LUPIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.