Last Updated:

Lupin's Omar Sy Amuses Netizens By Responding To 'Lupin Lipin' Joke

Lupin's Omar Sy took to Twitter to respond to a joke by Netflix Malaysia. Read further ahead to know about it and details about Lupin part 2

Written By
Aakash Mishra
Lupin

IMAGE: STILL FROM LUPIN


Actor Omar Sy has attained a new level of popularity with his Netflix show Lupin. Lupin has become famous worldwide for its intriguing plot and brilliant performances. The second part of Lupin has recently arrived on Netflix and fans are loving the show. Netflix Malaysia shared a promo for the second part of the show, to which actor Omar Sy replied in a hilarious manner that amused the netizens on social media.

Netizens amused after Omar Sy replies to Lupin Lipin joke

Netflix Malaysia took to Twitter to share a promo of Lupin Part 2. The social media account of Lupin even mentioned the popular phrase 'Lupin Lipin' in their caption which referred to a popular local animated show called Upin & Ipin. For the context, both roles of Omar are bald in the show just like the characters of Upin & Ipin. Omar Sy responded to the tweet and wrote, "HAHA I just got someone to help me explain this Lupin-Lipin joke My Malaysian fans are really clever- like Assane Lawak La Korang (did I say that right?)." After this, netizens replied to Omar's tweet and showered immense love. Have a look.

Lupin Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around Omar Sy as Assane Diop who is a Parisian janitor who as a child was gifted a book about a gentleman thief. Assane gets inspired from this book and masters the art of disguise and sleight of hand and manages to do some ambitious heists with one true aim to take revenge for his father's death who died in prison after being falsely accused by a wealthy Pelligrini family.

READ | If you loved 'Lupin' on Netflix, here is a list of similar web series curated for you

The season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where Assane was desperately looking for his young Raoul abducted by the Pelligrini family and a detective was following his trail. In the second part of the show, each and every character make various gambits that make the story more twisted than ever. The third part of the show is confirmed, however, details regarding the release of the third part haven't been revealed yet. Actors like Herve Pierre, Ludivine Sagnier, Shirine Boutella and Clotilde Hesme reprise their respective roles.

READ | 'Lupin' cast: Omar Sy to Ludivine Sagnier, actors & their characters in this web series

IMAGE: STILL FROM LUPIN

READ | Lupin Season 2: Netflix announces return of French thriller series in Summer 2021
READ | Lupin Part 3: From its release date to star cast, all you need to know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT