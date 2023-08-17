Made In Heaven 2 Makers ‘categorically Deny’ Dalit Author’s Claim Of Episode Being On Her

Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven season 2, especially episode 5, has been making headlines ever since its release. The mentioned episode from the web series ran into a controversy when a Dalit author and journalist Yashica Dutt discredited the makers for not attributing proper credit while drawing inspiration from her real life. The makers have now issued a statement for the same.

3 things you need to know

Made In Heaven 2 was released on August 10.

The series is a sequel to the 2019 show also headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Karan Mehta.

The fifth episode of Made In Heaven 2, titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, stars Radhika Apte, and has run into controversy.

Made In Heaven 2 makers issuse clarification

On August 15, journalist and author Yashica Dutt accused the show makers for not crediting her while showing the story penned by her in her book Coming Out as a Dalit. Today, August 17, the showmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava and Neeraj Ghaywan, took to Instagram to issue a joint statement on the matter. In the long post, they listed out the source of each of the references that the author accused them of lifting from her book.

After listing the exact source of scenes shown in the show, the Made in Heaven 2 makers clarified, “None of the above is drawn from Yashica Dutt’s life or her book- Coming Out As Dalit. We categorically deny any claim that Ms Dutt’s life or work was appropriated by us.” They also noted that the director of the episode, Neeraj Ghaywan has added to the discourse’ of shedding light on caste-based discrimination. The note concluded by saying, “We made this show with sincerity, passion and a beating heart and are overwhelmed with the love we have received.”

What claims has Yashica Dutt made?

Yashica Dutt took to her Instagram to share an appreciation for the makers and heap praises on the episode titled The Heart Skipped a Beat. She called the episode a ‘cinematic triumph when it comes to showcasing what it truly looks like for a Dalit woman to take her power back in the casteist society.” However, along with the appreciation, she also noted that she was saddened to see that her work was not credited by the makers.

She noted that the story resonated with her because it told the truth of her struggles. She added that the makers did not take her permission before taking her ideas. She wrote, “It’s been an overwhelming few days. Seeing my likeness on screen without warning or permission was a roller-coaster starting from thrill and excitement to sadness and loss.”