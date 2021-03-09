'Magic Mike XXL' Cast List And Characters They Play; Read Here

Magic Mike XXL is a sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama film Magic Mike. The movie takes place three years after the first one. Magic Mike XXL cast comprises Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, and Joe Manganiello. Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey from the first film were not a part of the sequel. The movie received positive reviews and was declared a hit.

The 2012 movie Magic Mike was loosely based on Channing Tatum's life who was also an 18-year-old stripper in Florida. The movie tells the story of a 19-year old Adam played by Alex Pettyfer, who enters the world of stripping and is guided by Mike Lane played by Channing Tatum. Mike is the star stripper of Xquisite, a club owned by Dallas, played by Matthew McConaughey. Magic Mike XXL begins with Mike, who has long retired from the stripping and now runs a furniture business.

Cast of Magic Mike XXL

Channing Tatum as Mike Lane

Mike Lane has retired from stripping and now runs a furniture business. It is later revealed that his business is not going well. He has also broken up with Brooke because she rejected his marriage proposal. He joins the team for one last hurrah as a stripper.

Matt Bomer as Ken

Ken is the only person from the team who follows spirituality. Ken and Mike have some unresolved issues which they soon sort out. He has a hippie and idealist person and he can also sing very well.

Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Richie

Joe Manganiello reprises his role as Big Dick Richie in the sequel as well. Joe is known for his role as Flash Thompson in Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi. His performance at the minimart from the sequel was a notable hit amongst the fans.

Kevin Nash as Tarzan/Ernest

Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler and also an actor. He is the oldest member on the cast of Magic Mike XXL.

Supporting Cast of Magic Mike XXL

Andie MacDowell as Nancy Davidson

Zoe's middle-aged mother who takes the team in for the night. She spends the night with Richie.

Amber Heard as Zoe

Zoe is a photographer and also Mike's new love interest in the film.

Jada Pinkett Smith as Rome

Rome is the owner of a strip club in Savannah and also Mike's ex. She refuses at first, but later agrees to become the MC for the team's last show.

Why was Alex Pettyfer not in Magic Mike XXL?

Alex Pettyfer, who played Adam "The Kid" in the first film was not seen in the much-anticipated sequel. The main reason why he did not return for the sequel is because of his difference with his onscreen mentor Channing Tatum. In an interview with Bret Easton Ellison's on B.E.E Podcast, Alex said, “Channing Tatum does not like me, and for many reasons — many being my own fault". Even so, Alex expressed his regret over some of his actions on the set and even said that he sees Channing as "an incredible influence". There have been a few hiccups between the two actors during and after the filming as well.

Is Mike still with Brooke in Magic Mike XXL?

Mike was dating a girl named Brooke in the first film Magic Mike. But she was not seen in the sequel. So the answer to the question - Is Mike still with Brooke in Magic Mike XXL? - is a big no. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cody Horn who played the role of Brooke confirmed that she was not in it because "there’s no room for a girlfriend in [the sequel]". Brooke's role did not line up with the storyline, hence she was hashed out of the cast. She further added, “Of course I’m bummed, but we spent a lot of time talking about it, and I completely agree that it does not make sense to have Brooke in this movie."