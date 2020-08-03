Mahlon Reyes, Deckhand On Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch', Passes Away At 38

Mahlon Reyes, who was the Deckhand on Discovery’s popular reality television show Deadliest Catch, passed away on July 27. The reality TV star was only 38 years old. The unfortunate news was confirmed by Mahlon Reyes’ wife Heather Sullivan, in an email she wrote to a well-known entertainment portal. Read on to know more about Mahlon Reyes’ cause of death.

Source: @RamonEBT (Netflix)

Read | Raat Akeli Hai review: Fans point out similarity between the Netflix release & Knives Out

Mahlon Reyes Cause of death

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Reyes’ wife confirmed that he had suffered from a massive heart attack in his hometown of Whitefish in the city of Montana in the United States. It was also reported that on July 25, Reyes was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. But, in spite of hours of treatment at the hospital, the Deadliest Catch star did not regain consciousness and his family made the difficult decision of taking him off of life support in the early morning of July 27. It has also been reported that Mahlon Reyes’ family was unaware of any pre-existing health conditions which may have catalysed the heart attack. An entertainment portal has also reported that the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is yet to determine his official cause of death.

Read | 'Kaos' Release Date: When is 'Kaos' releasing on Netflix? Find out

Mahlon Reyes boat

On Deadliest Catch, Mahlon Reyes worked on two crabbing boats named the Seabrooke and Cape Caution. The 38-year-old had appeared on the show more than a dozen times since 2012. In a July 27, tweet Reyes was remembered by his fellow Deadliest Catch fisherman Nick McGlashan, who shared a photo of himself with Reyes. McGlashan also added a caption, “This place misses you. RIP Mahlon”. Nick McGlashan also shared a group photo later, with a caption “Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay.”

This place misses you. RIP Mahlon. pic.twitter.com/OQK68Pm0kx — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 27, 2020

Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

Read | Thriller films which you must add to your watch-list before Netflix drops 'Raat Akeli Hai'

In another email written to a news portal, Mahlon Reyes’ wife, Heather Sullivan, claimed that she and her family are recalling fond memories of Reyes to make the pain of his loss bearable. Sullivan claimed that Reyes was surrounded by the love of family and friends in his last moments. Sullivan also added that she was in awe of the people and lives that he touched just by his upbeat attitude and smile. He had also been a great support for her. According to the reports of a media portal, Mahlon Reyes was cremated and his best friends had spread his ashes in the Bering Sea as well as in Montana's Swan Range mountain, a place where Reyes and his brother would snowcat. These were also two of his Reyes' favourite places.

Read | Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' cast share their experiences in bonus episode; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.