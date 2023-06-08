Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Bids Adieu To Never Have I Ever With Emotional Note

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever was released on Thursday (June 8). In a heartfelt and long note celebrating the release of all four seasons of the show, lead actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan expressed her gratitude to her loving and supportive family.

She extended her appreciation to both her blood relatives and the individuals who have become her chosen family, particularly highlighting the influential roles played by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, all these years she was part of the show.

Maitreyi considers them her fairy godmothers, as they have consistently believed in her, nurtured her talents and transformed her into the person she is today. Reflecting on her character Devi's transformative journey in the show, the actress drew a parallel to her own personal growth over the past four years.

She expressed her immense gratitude for the rollercoaster ride of self-love and acceptance that she and Devi have embarked upon. She also acknowledged the unwavering support and love of her family, who have always seen her true potential even in her moments of doubt and insecurity. Take a look at the post below.

Maitreyi recognises the contributions of the Never Have I Ever team and fans

(Maitreyi Ramakrishnan along with her family and team| Image: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram)

In the caption, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also recognised and appreciated the dedicated crew members who have been instrumental in shaping her acting skills and guiding her throughout her journey.

She expressed her profound gratitude for their tireless efforts and expertise, which have helped her evolve as an actor. Furthermore, she extended heartfelt thanks to the talented writers who crafted the beautiful story of Never Have I Ever. Their exceptional storytelling has not only entertained her but has also allowed her to explore her own identity as a young woman.

Meanwhile, the actress wholeheartedly thanked her fans for their unwavering support, regardless of how they have engaged with the show. Maitreyi mentioned that she cherished every interaction with them, from creating memes and sharing tweets to indulging in playful pranks.

She also acknowledged that she may have occasionally gone overboard with her pranks and extended her apologies. At last, she assured her fans that the end of Devi's journey in the series is just the beginning, and she looks forward to embarking on new adventures together.