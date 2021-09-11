Mandy Moore Wants To Direct An Episode Of 'This Is Us' Next Season; 'A Hat I Want To Wear'

With American drama titled This Is Us web series coming to an end with its sixth season, actor Mandy Moore has expressed her desires to explore her talents behind the camera. According to the news agency, ANI, Moore recently told her friend and former MTV executive Vinnie Potestivo that she "hopes to next season" direct an episode of her blockbuster show.

This Is Us' Mandy Moore to direct an episode in the new season?

According to a report by ANI, Mandy Moore said, "I think initially I was like, 'Nope, I don't think it's for me.' But, as time has gone on, and we have almost 90 episodes under our belt, I'm like, I feel like I have a good sense of how this works and I want to try my hand at it." She added that she is keen in seeing "if this is something beyond our show... if that's a hat I want to wear in my life."

The 37-year-old has portrayed a family matriarch named Rebecca Pearson ever since the show went on air for the first time in the year 2016. The cast and crew members began filming the final season last week. The actor had taken to her verified Instagram handle and updated her fans and followers on the same. She dropped a picture featuring herself and her co-actor, Milo Anthony Ventimiglia. She captioned it as, "Mom and Dad. Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go." Ventimiglia portrays the role of her television husband, Jack Pearson on This Is Us series.

Furthermore, Mandy had earlier revealed her desires to helm to Potestivo for the launch of his new podcast named, I Have A Podcast. The actor had stated, "If I'm going to dip my toe into those waters and see if that's something that I truly am passionate about and excited by, I mean, what better opportunity than doing it in this sense with this group of people."

Mandy Moore is one of the few celebrities of MTV's golden era to have featured on Potestivo's new podcast. In the upcoming episodes, actors such as Suchin Pak, Christina Milan, Ananda Lewis, and Jami-Lynn Sigler will be featured.

