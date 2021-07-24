Manifest Season 4 Is Coming: All You Need To Know About Manifest Season 4 Release

The American NBC show Manifest has been in the headlines for the past few weeks. Despite being largely viewed, the show was canceled by NBC. The show has recently been trending on Netflix in the US since it was released on the OTT platform. As the show topped the Netflix Top 10 chart, fans are now hoping that the show may come back with a season 4. Manifest stars Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

All you need to know about Manifest Season 4

Manifest is an NBC supernatural drama series, which is distributed by Warner Bros. The show revolves around the mysterious reoccurring of a flight's passengers who went missing five years ago. The show was initially sold for six seasons. However, NBC canceled it due to the continuous decline in its ratings since its first season.

According to a report published on Deadline, NBC and Netflix and the makers of the show are discussing the possibility of bringing the gang back for a new season. As there have been many occasions in the past when NBC reversed its decision. Earlier, the network brought back an additional season of Timeless. Netflix also revived NBC's Lucifer after it was canceled, while NBC saved FOX's Brooklyn Nine-Nine on fans' demand. So there are high chances that the show may make a comeback.

Manifest Season 4 release date

So far, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of Season 4. However, after the sci-fi show topped the Netflix charts, fans now believe that there are chances that the makers of the series may make a grand comeback with Season 4.

Manifest Season 3

In the season 3 finale episode, Michaela, a police officer, rescued a Flight 828 passenger named Angelina, whose religious and over-protective parents kept her locked away from the world inside their house. But after her rescue, Angelina joined a group of doomsday preppers who firmly believed that Ben was a forerunner of the apocalypse that was bound to happen.

In the Season 3 finale's climax, Angelina kidnapped Ben and Grace's daughter Eden, believing that Eden was her guardian angel. Then she stabbed Grace to death and fled with the baby. Season 3 of the show ended with Grace getting murdered by one of the survivors of Flight 828.

Other web series, like Manifest

Meanwhile, there are some interesting series which you can watch while waiting for Manifest Season 4

Here’s a list of them:

Lost

Travelers

Debris

The OA

Into the Night

The Returned

The 4400

