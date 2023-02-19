Manoj Bajpayee Helps Farzi Cop Vijay Sethupathi Solve Fake Currency Case In Viral Video

Fans of the The Family Man series were plesantly suprised to see Manoj Bajpayee's cameo role in the latest Prime Video show Farzi. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi star in the thriller woven around fake currency notes. Created by Raj and DK, Farzi has been liked by the fans and the small role played by Manoj has managed to get the special attention of the viewers.

In Farzi, Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) is on a mission to bust the fake currency racket operating in India. In one of thes scenes, he calls up Srikant Tiwari, the role Manoj Bajpayee plays in The Family Man, and asks for his help. Srikant helps him and later on in the show, we see a conversation between Michael and Chellam Sir, another secret source of Srikant. After Srikant and Chellam Sir's appearnce in Farzi, fans have been eagerly waiting for the shows to have a crossover. In the meantime, a promtional video has gone viral on social media, which features Manoj as Srikant.

Srikant decodes the fake currency case

In a clip shared by Prime Video, Srikant Tiwari can be seen checking a Rs 500 note in an effort to determine if it is real or fake. Srikant then goes on to narrate the storyline of Farzi and also talks about the major characters in the show. Srikant calls Chellam Sir and seeks his advice to help Michael. This promotional video has been receiving loving commnts from the fans of The Family Man and Farzi.

Sharing his excitement about the crossover, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “It's always thrilling to collaborate with Raj and DK as they always have something interesting and unexpected to offer. Even though the crossover of The Family Man and Farzi was only for a few minutes, it managed to excite the audience, and their response to this middle-class spy universe has been overwhelming."