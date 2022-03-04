Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Join Hands For Netflix Web Series 'Soup'; Watch First Glimpse

Netflix India is bringing back to back entertaining web series in the past few months. After Decoupled, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and more, the OTT giant is all set to entertain viewers with yet another web series. The streaming giant recently gave a glimpse of an upcoming show Soup, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma.

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are all set to join hands for the first time for an upcoming Netflix show. Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix India recently gave a sneak peek into the upcoming web series Soup. The clip began with a nameplate that read, "Dickinson Lane 7 Shetty Villa." Soon after, Konkona Sensharma could be heard saying, "18 saal ka beta hai mera. Sab barbaad hogaya (I have an 18 year old son. Everything is ruined)".

The next scene shows Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma getting his makeup done. Seemingly, the Wake Up Sid star will play the role of a witty South Indian woman, while the Family Man star will play her husband. She could be seen working in the kitchen and then saying, "I have a plan." She asks Manoj Bajpayee if he liked the soup she made to which Manoj Bajpayee replies, "Killer."

The clip ends with a fierce Konkona Sensharma breaking a plate in the kitchen and saying, "I'm coming!" As per the caption, Konkona Sensharma will play Swati, while Manoj Bajpayee's character's name will be Prabhakar. The caption read, "Us watching Swathi and Prabhakar stir up some chaos in Soup."

More about 'Soup'

As per Pinkvilla, Soup will revolve around an incompetent cook Swati Shetty, who dreams to own a restaurant someday, while her suspicious husband Prabhakar does not help her and doubts her aspirations. Swati gets an opportunity and starts to cook a master plan. However, some amateur villains ruin the soup.

The upcoming web series is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, who has Netflix's Ray and Raat Akeli Hai to his credits. Talking about the show, the filmmaker mentioned he and his team had a wonderful experience shooting the show. He also called the show's characters "idiosyncratic," which was evident in the teaser.

(Image: @netflix_in/Instagram)