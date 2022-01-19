Last Updated:

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Passes Away At 37 After Skiing Accident

One of the best known French actors Gaspard Ulliel, who is known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads, has died following a skiing accident.

One of the best known French actors, Gaspard Ulliel has reportedly met with an untimely demise following a skiing accident in the Alps. The actor, who was set to appear in Marvel's highly anticipated Moon Knight series, was only 37-years-old at the time of death. Following the tragic news, many notable personalities from cinema as well as fans took to social media to pay him a tribute and mourn the loss. 

Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37

As per a report from AP, Ulliel's agent confirmed that the actor has passed away on Wednesday after meeting with a skiing accident in the Alps. The Savoie prosecutor’s office confirmed that the actor was hospitalized on Tuesday after the accident at the Savoie region’s Rosiere ski area. No further details were provided. 

According to a Local broadcaster France Bleu, as per AP, Marvel's Moon Knight star was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a skull injury he sustained after colliding with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was reportedly not hospitalized. Additionally, the mountain police service, who are serving the site of the accident, revealed that they have been leading five to six rescues a day owing to the hardened snow.

More on Gaspard Ulliel

Some of the most celebrated works of the actor are A Very Long Engagement, Hannibal Rising, The Princess of Montpensier, Saint Laurent, To the Ends of the World and more. He was also the face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

A netizen tweeted a tribute to the late actor by writing, ''A truly shocking loss to the world of cinema. It is beyond tragic to lose someone so young. RIP Gaspard Ulliel, whose contributions to contemporary art will never be forgotten''. One netizen tweeted, ''This is so devastating, I can’t believe this. ‘It's Only the End of the World’ is one of my favourite movies, largely due to Gaspard Ulliel’s heartbreaking performance.''

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP

