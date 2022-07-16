'Masaba Masaba 2' Trailer: 'King Of Fashion' Masaba Juggles Between Work And Personal Life

After the successful running of the first season of designer Masaba Gupta-starrer Netflix show Masaba Masaba, the makers are all set to release the sequel. The web series which features the designer sharing screen space with her mother Neena Gupta revolves around her struggle to juggle between work and personal life.

The much-awaited second season of the show will premiere on July 29 on the giant streamer. The fan favourites are back with Masaba Masaba Season 2 after a nerve-wracking wait. Both Masaba and Neel Bhoopalam are all set to come together to turn the heat with their chemistry.

Makers drop Masaba Masaba 2 trailer

Before the much-awaited release, the makers have dropped the trailer showcasing both Neena and Masaba playing fictionalised versions of themselves. The almost two-minute clip shows actor-designer Masaba Gupta, who plays a fashion designer in the series, hustling for both love and work, as she tackles new highs and lows.



Towards the beginning of the trailer, she declares that she wants ‘to be the king’. Later, the clip depicts her launching her own brand new collection. Neil Bhoopalam as Dhairya Rana returns as Masaba's investor-turned-love-interest, as he competes with new entrant Armaan Khera’s Fateh – her client. Apart from Masaba, and Neena, the trailer also gives a glimpse of other cast members, including Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, and Barkha Singh.

The first season of Masaba Masaba, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from both critics and audiences and now with just days left for the release of the second season, fans have pinned high hopes and expectations from the makers. Masaba shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "She’s been a princess, she’s been a queen, now it’s time for her to be KING!#MasabaMasaba is back with a banging new season on 29th July on @netflix_in.”The second season of the series is directed by Sonam Nair and shown by Ashvini Yardi of Vineyard Films.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently shared a small sneak-peek into the second installment on its Instagram space. Sharing a 27-second-long glimpse, Netflix wrote, "Does @masabagupta have some news to share? We'll find out. But we have some good news to share! #MasabaMasaba returns with Season 2 on 29th July!"

IMAGE: Instagram/MasabaGupta