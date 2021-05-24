'Master Of None' Season 3 Cast: A Look At The Lead Actors Of The New Season

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love is the third season in the Master of None series. The show was released on Netflix on May 23, 2021. Master of None is an American comedy-drama series by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. Aziz Ansari plays the role of Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor as the show is about his personal and professional life. The duo, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang have previously worked together in the show Parks and Recreation. Master of None's first season premiered in 2015, and the second season premiered in 2017. The third season of the show sees a shift in story and cast. Let's take a look at the Master of None Season 3 cast.

A look at Master of None Season 3 cast

Master of None Season 3 features the story of Denise and her wife Alicia. Denise is Dev's friend from the series who is also a lesbian. Dev Shah aka Aziz Ansari is seen in a guest role in the third season as the narrative shift's from Dev and onto Denise. Master of None Season 3 cast includes Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie in lead roles. The show consists of only five episodes, unlike the previous two seasons which consisted of 10 episodes each.

Lena Waithe as Denise

Denise was one of the supporting characters in the first two seasons of Master of None. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Denise's character was re-written to reflect Waithe's personality. The character originally was not supposed to be gay or African-American. Lena Waithe is an accomplished actor along with being a screenwriter and producer. She has created shows like The Chi, Boomerang, Queen & Slim.

She gained recognition for her portrayal of Denise in Master of None. She won an Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for writing the second season's eighth episode titled Thanksgiving. The episode is loosely based on her own experience of coming out to her mother. She became the first black woman to win an Emmy award in the said category.

Naomi Ackie as Alicia

Alicia is Denise's partner in the show. The show begins with the couple living in an apartment and carrying on with their household chores. Naomi Ackie who plays the character of Alicia is a British actor. Naomi made her acting debut in 2015 with a supporting role in Doctor Who. She is known for appearing in shows like The End of the F*****g World for which she won a BAFTA Award in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2020. She is also known for her role as Jannah in the 2019 film Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker.

Aziz Ansari as Dev Shah

Aziz Ansari portrays the character of Dev Shah. The first two seasons of Master of None focused on Dev Shah's life and career, but season three puts him in a guest appearance. Aziz Ansari is an American actor and a comedian who is primarily known for his role as Tom Haverford in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. He is also the producer and writer of Master of None for which he won a Golden Globe award in Best Actor in TV Show category. He became the first Asian-American to win the award. He has also written a research book titled Modern Romance: An Investigation and he continues to do standup comedy specials.

(Image: Master of None's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.