'Maybe He Can Make Sequel': Hwang Dong-hyuk On LeBron James Criticizing Squid Game Ending

South Korean series Squid Game has become a pop culture phenomenon having garnered global acclaim and surpassing Bridgerton to become the most-watched show on Netflix. Squid Game has also amassed remarks from several celebs like Taika Waititi, Cardi B, Simu Liu and LeBron James. Earlier this month, LeBron James expressed that he did not like the ending of the show, and now, the show's creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has given a snarky reply to the basketball legend.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk snarky response to LeBron James

As per Screenrant, during the pre-season press conference, LeBron James spoke with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis regarding the ending of Squid Game and said that he did not like it. "You finish it? You done?" James was heard asking Davis, he further said, "I didn’t like the ending though. Get on the ****ing flight to see your daughter. What are you doing?." The show's creator and director has now replied to the basketball player's criticism aiming the show.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending'."

Meanwhile, Squid Game's massive popularity came as surprise to the cast members and the streamer itself, as it became the most-watched series on Netflix on October 13. The online streaming giant took to their Twitter handle and announced the news, sharing a short snippet from the show. Netflix wrote, "Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever." The record of the most-watched series was earlier held by Bridgerton that reached 82 million viewers with Henry Cavill's fantasy series The Witcher coming in next.

The show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. The series revolves around a contest where 456 players in deep financial debt put their lives at risk to play a series of children's games for the chance to win ₩45.6 billion.

Image: Instagram/@hwangdonghyukdirector/AP