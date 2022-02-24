Megan Thee Stallion Praises Zendaya's Performance In 'Euphoria'; Calls Her 'best Actress'

Season two of HBO's teen drama Euphoria is currently on air and will soon be airing its season finale episode this week. The show has been receiving praises from critics and audiences alike although some have also objected to the nudity in the show. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down for an interview and praised Zendaya and the entire cast of Euphoria.

Megan Thee Stallion is all praises for the cast of Euphoria

Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her feature film debut F**king Identical Twins. The rapper was asked what was her current favourite show and said that Euphoria had got her on the edge of her seat. She said, " They got me wanting to cry, wanting to scream and everybody is giving the best performances right now on Euphoria. I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!'"

She particularly praised Zendaya's performance and said, " I know her and she’s so good, so sweet, and when I watched her for the first time on Euphoria, I was like, ‘Who is this? You don’t do this.’ But she’s the best actress, and perfectly cast." The rapper also shared that she would like to act, write and produce other projects. She said, "I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director."

More about Euphoria

Euphoria follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex. Since its debut, the show has received positive reviews, with praise for its cinematography, story, score, performances of the cast. The show has been renewed for season three. Zendaya had earlier won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The cast of Euphoria also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike.

Image: Instagram/@thestallion/@euphoria