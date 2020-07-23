Mehmood's Death Anniversary: Here Are The Most Iconic Characters Played By The Actor

Mehmood Ali was one of the most remembered and evergreen actors to have ever been a part of Bollywood. He was a multi-talented artist as he was an actor, singer, director, and producer. Mehmood Ali is best known for the comic characters he played on-screen that won the hearts of the audience. Boasting of a four-decade-long career, he appeared in over 300 movies and was appreciated for his talent by winning many awards. July 23, 2020, marks the sixteenth death anniversary of the legendary actor. On this occasion, here are some of his iconic characters that fans still remember and love. Read ahead to know more-

Mehmood's iconic movies and characters

Vardaan (1975)

Vardaan is a comedy-drama directed by Arun Bhatt. The movie features Mehmood, Vinod Mehra, Reena Roy, and Narendra Nath as the lead characters. Mehmood Ali plays the comic character of Nandlal in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a rich spoilt brat, Sunder, who is forced to change his life around when his father throws him out of the house. Mehmood Ali’s character as Nandlal was loved a lot by the audience and even won him a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

Qaid (1975)

Qaid is a romantic thriller drama directed by Atma Ram. The movie features Mehmood Ali, Vinod Khanna, Leena Chandavarkar, and Jayshree T. as the lead characters. Mehmood plays the character of Bajrangi in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Advocate Jai Saxena, who is torn apart by two choices given to him, one of which is based on trust and the other on truth. Mehmood Ali’s character was loved a lot by the audience and it even won him a nomination in the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

Nauker (1980)

Nauker is a comedy-drama directed by Ismail Memon and Jyoti Swaroop. The movie has Mehmood Ali, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, and Yogeeta Bali as the lead characters. Mehmood Ali plays the character of Dayal in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a widower, Amar, who lives with his daughter and servant. Mehmood Ali’s character as Dayal was loved a lot by the audience and it even won him a nomination in the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

