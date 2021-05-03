MHA Chapter 311 Spoilers Leaked, Deku's Character Likely To Attain Full Powers

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular Japanese superhero manga series that follows the life of a boy named Izuku Midoriya. Izuku does not have any superpowers and is scouted by Japan’s greatest hero. As the fans have been waiting for the upcoming chapters, several MHA chapter 311 spoilers reports are surfacing online, let’s have a look at some of the theories.

MHA chapter 311 spoilers

In previous chapters of My Hero Academia, the successors decide to help Deku to attain full power of the One For All quirk. According to a report by Epicdope, in the next few episodes, Deku will be trained hard for attaining the full powers. He will also struggle to maintain peace in the darker phase of the world. The last chapter also hinted that Deku seems concerned about the missing of Shigaraki, All for One, Dabi Those Nomu, and The League. According to some MHA spoilers on Twitter, Hawks will help Deku in sensing danger and improve his reflexes with some fast counterattacks.

#mha311

Hawks réputée pour sa vitesse et ses réflexes peut aider deku avec son sense du denger surtout pour améliorer les réflexes et les contre-attaque rapide pic.twitter.com/p8yGx8qRnH — Riadth Izri (@izri_riadth) May 2, 2021

Recap of MHA Chapter 310

A group of people start attacking a giant woman with a mutant Quirk with their support items, mistaking her for a villain. The woman pleads for them to stop because she is terrified, but they continue their assault and ignore her pleas. Before she can get injured by their attack, Deku arrives on the scene and saves her, telling the attackers that he understands that everyone is on edge but the woman is innocent.

Yoichi questions why the two users saved him despite having initial plans to kill him. He tells the second user that if it wasn't for him, their fight would have never started if had he not taken him out of that room. The second user asks once again if Izuku will be able to bring an end to all this, which Yoichi reassures, saying that it was because he reached out to save him that One For All was able to truly be born. Deku heads out with all the users backing him up.

MHA 311 release date

My Hero Academia manga series Chapter 311 has been slated to release this Sunday on May 9, 2021. The series can be watched on Viz after signing up for it. New episodes release every Sunday.

