Millie Bobby Brown Featured In Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Before Stranger Things

Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown are synonymous with each other. The actor became a household name with her role of Eleven in the hit Netflix show. The actor had also featured in several TV shows before finding fame with Stranger Things. The Sci-Fi horror show fans were recently in for a big surprise when they got to know that Millie Bobby Brown has featured on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen before making a name for herself in Stranger Things. Here is a look at everything about Millie Bobby Brown in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Millie Bobby Brown in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen

A short video clip of Millie Bobby Brown is doing the rounds on TikTok. In the video, the actor is seen in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. According to a report by The Sun, an eagle-eyed fan spotted the star in the video clip. Millie Bobby Brown was just 10 years old when she appeared in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. Her appearance was two years before she became a household name as Eleven in the supernatural series Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown gave the viewers a glimpse of her acting prowess as she playfully attempted an American accent which left the restaurant owners in awe. On the show, she was described as an actor who had already appeared in Intruders at that point.

However, she only went with the name Millie Brown and her middle name not yet a part of her stage name. The 10-year-old adorably ordered a toasted cheese sandwich with the chef asking if she is from England. The 10-year-old actor was surprised and asked him how did he know that before politely thanking him for a compliment on her accent. However, Millie Bobby Brown has not come face to face during her appearance in Hell's Kitchen. One of the users uploaded the short video clip on TikTok and wrote, “I was watching Hell's Kitchen and I've never seen anyone talk about this." The video has been viewed by thousands of users on TikTok.

Millie Bobby Brown's debut and her acting career

Millie Bobby Brown's debut in acting came with a guest role in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. It was Millie Bobby Brown's first show as an actor. She played the role of Young Alice. She then went on to feature in the paranormal drama-thriller Intruders. She was cast in Stranger Things in 2016. Millie Bobby Brown in stranger things plays the role of Eleven AKA ‘El’. She has won several awards and accolades for her role in the Netflix series. She was last seen in the movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

Image Credits: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram