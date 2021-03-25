Mira Nair All Set To Direct The 'National Treasure' TV Series: Report

Celebrated director Mira Nair is all set to direct a new TV series titled National Treasure, which is inspired by Nicholas Cage's famous movie franchise of the same name. Mira Nair will direct the show along with Jerry Bruckheimer as the producer. The original writers of the movie, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, are also on board as they will write the story of the series.

Mira Nair to direct National Treasure TV series

According to a report by Deadline, critically acclaimed director Mira Nair is all set to direct the TV series of the hit movie franchise National Treasure. The report stated that the series will not focus on Nicholas Cages's character Benjamin Gates. The main story will be from the point of view of Jess Morales, a 20-year-old adventure-seeker and dreamer. The story will show her leading her group of friends on an adventure of a lifetime to unveil both the truth about her family history and to find the lost treasure. The show will also explore a number of themes including identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism.

The first National Treasure movie followed the story of Benjamin Gates played by Nicholas Cage and Riley Poole played by Justin Bartha as they hunted for an unbelievable American treasure. The film was a super hit at the box office in 2004, making $173 million domestic and $347 million worldwide, according to the same Deadline report. The film was followed by its 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets, as the duo returned to search for the truth behind Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

A quick look at Mira Nair's movies

Mira Nair has directed various critically acclaimed movies over the years and has received various accolades for her work. Her movies are known for showcasing various social, economical and cultural aspects. At the start of her career, Nair mainly made documentaries and some of her renowned documentaries include Jama Masjid Street Journal, India Cabaret, So Far from India and Children of a Desired Sex. Her first feature film Salaam Bombay won 23 international awards and was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film in the year 1989. Mira Nair's latest series A Suitable Boy featuring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter received praise from critics all over the world.

Source: Mira Nair's Instagram