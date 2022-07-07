'Mirzapur 3': Ali Fazal To Take Up Wrestling Lessons As Part Of Action Prep For 3rd Season

Ali Fazal has made a huge splash across his performances and one of the most iconic ones has to be that of Guddu Bhaiya' from Mirzapur. As the entire cast and crew begin prep to start shooting for the highly anticipated third season, Fazal is currently busy with his own prep to bring back his character on screen. And what is different this time? The level of action and the techniques to prepare for that.

Bringing something unique and different to his character with the next season, the actor has taken to the method of learning the basics of wrestling to apply the methods of combat and hand-to-hand combat. The show has always had action in its premise, but the script this time around demands much more of it. Wanting to do his own stunts and action for his role, Ali wants to use this time and this prep to apply to those sequences in the show.

Ali Fazal preps hard for Mirzapur 3

According to a source, "Ali Fazal is currently prepping for the action sequences that are part of the script of this upcoming season. The training is currently underway and he’s been doing this for a few weeks now ahead of the start of the shoot which is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal is giving all his efforts to this role and has already started taking basic wrestling lessons for the same”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the 35-year-old star was recently seen in the international murder mystery, Death On The Nile, and will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with Tabu and another international flick, Kandahar with Gerard Butler.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliFazal09