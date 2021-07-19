'Mirzapur 3': Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Hints On Upcoming Season 3, Shooting To Begin Soon

After delivering two successful seasons of the crime thriller series Mirzapur, the team is all set to return for season 3 of the show. The second season of this series featured on 12 November 2020 on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The producer of the show Ritesh Sidhwani recently, teased about the upcoming anticipated season 3 of the show.

Ritesh Sidhwani on 'Mirzapur Season 3'

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani spoke about the upcoming season of the show and said that the team was currently working on the script of Mirzapur 3. He revealed that the team was supposed to start shooting this year but could not due to the pandemic. Sidhwani added that even though the government eased the restrictions they couldn't start the shoot. Teasing fans he said that season 3 was definitely coming, but, the shoot will begin next year. Additional information about the show like release date, script, cast about the much-awaited third season is kept under the wraps.

The first season of Mirzapur was released on 16 November 2018 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It received mixed reviews from the critics but, went on to become the most popular web series of India, followed by Sacred Games. The first season featured Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, whereas the second season saw the principal cast from the first season reprise their role, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The premise of the show follows the tough Akhandanand Tripathi, who is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur city. His son and heir to the business, Munna, is an unworthy, power-hungry who will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy. An incident at a wedding parade forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. Season 2 ended with Guddu and Golu killing Munna and Badly wounding Kaleen bhaiya. In the post-credits, it was seen that actually, Guddu finally sits on the throne of Mirzapur.

Image: Ritesh Sidhwani's Instagram

