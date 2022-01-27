'Mithya': Huma Qureshi Cast As Lead For New Web Series Along With Avantika Dassani

Actor Huma Qureshi is all set to star in a six-part series titled Mithya alongside Avantika Dassani, daughter of popular actor Bhagyashree and sister of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani. Set in Darjeeling, the series will focus on two women engaged in a conflict which ends up triggering psychological combat. The film will mark ZEE5's second outing after the success of the recently released Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Mithya starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani

Qureshi is set to play the role of Hindi literature professor Juhi while Dassani will play her student, Rhea. Their story will take a deadly turn following a classroom conflict as it spirals out of control leading up to psychological combat between the two women. The result of their conflict turns fatal as several shocking revelations come to light following its consequences.

The series will also feature actors like Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles. Sharing the poster on their official social media handles, the actors appeared excited about the upcoming series. Qureshi wrote, ''IT’S TIME TO SHUT DOWN THE RUMOURS! It’s time to call out all the cheats and the liars. Presenting the world of lies - Mithya. Coming soon only on.''

More on Mithya

Mithya is an original adaption of the 2019 series, Cheat and is bankrolled by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production. The six-part series is directed by celebrated filmmaker Rohan Sippy. Talking about the series, the filmmaker described the upcoming series as a 'pulpy psychological thriller'. He stated, ''Mithya is a pulpy psychological thriller that delves into the human mind. Hopefully, it will leave you rattled, shaken and excited. It has been a pleasure to work with a dear friend Goldie Behl & Rose, and collaborate with a great team of talented actors, writers, technicians and of course to work once again with the trailblazing Applause Entertainment”.

CEO of Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, also dished on the forthcoming series by stating, ''Mithya marks our second outing with ZEE5 after the success of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. We continue to follow the Applause philosophy which is to entertain audiences with a wide variety of shows across a broad spectrum of genres. This series is a thrilling psychological drama which will leave the audiences startled and surprised."

He continued, ''Mithya also marks the debut of the talented Avantika Dassani alongside the powerhouse of talent, Huma Qureshi. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals and director Rohan Sippy, with both of whom we have had some very successful collaborations earlier”.

(Inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq/avantikadassani