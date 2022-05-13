'Modern Love Mumbai' Twitter Review: Fans Fascinated By Indian Spin-off Of US Anthology

The Mumbai segment of the much-loved US anthology series Modern Love, titled Modern Love Mumbai, was released today and as per early reviews, it seems to have struck a chord with viewers. Featuring a lineup of some mind-blowing stories, Modern Love Mumbai brings together six prolific filmmakers of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana who narrate intriguing stories of love.

The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise brings home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are deeply rooted in the heart of Mumbai. With a plethora of stars collaborating for the Indian spinoff, it seems that the netizens were completely impressed by the storyline each episode put forth.

Modern Love Mumbai explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in Mumbai's many unique milieus. While some netizens were all praises for the stellar performance by the cast, many lauded the concept, presentation and narrative of the series.

One of the netizens lauded the series and wrote, "Binged #ModernLoveMumbai on @PrimeVideoIN and totally loved it." Another user wrote, "#ModernLoveMumbai Ep1 #RaatRani, such a beautiful story about something we seek in today's generation." A third user chimed in and said, "#ModernLoveMumbai what an absolute treat!!!! Omg!! Wowww wowww woww!!! #RaatRaani was a roller coaster of emotions." Another netizen echoed similar sentiments and informed how he rolled backward while watching the series. "Started from the end. @IChitrangda and @ArshadWarsi Beautiful Beautiful story cutting chai," the netizen commented.

The Amazon Original anthology series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications and features an ensemble of cast across episodes. The anthology includes – Raat Rani (directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar), Baai (Directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar), Mumbai Dragon (Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah), My Beautiful Wrinkles (Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi), I Love Thane (Directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, and Dolly Singh), Cutting Chai (directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi). The intriguing drama is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

