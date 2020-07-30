'Moesha', 'Girlfriends' And Other Classic Black Sitcoms To Stream On Netflix; See List

On July 29, Netflix's Strong Black Lead Twitter account made a huge announcement. They revealed that seven iconic and influential Black sitcoms will be streaming on Netflix. These shows stem from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The list included Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One.

Netflix's Strong Black Lead shared a video featuring some actors from these shows like Tracee Ellis Ross, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Jill Marie Jones, and Jackée Harry. In the clip, all the actors acknowledged and thanked the fans who tirelessly asked for their sitcoms to stream on Netflix.

Strong Black Lead wrote, "Time to pop bottles The following classic shows are coming to@Netflix (US). To celebrate, here's a message from your faves:". The announcement follows Netflix's recent acquirement of classic Black films such as Love & Basketball, B*A*P*S, and Love Jones. Take a look at the tweet below.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

What's coming to Netflix in August 2020?

As mentioned in the tweet shared by Strong Black Lead, two sitcoms will make their way to Netflix in August. On August 1, 2020, Brandy Norwood's Moesha will stream on the OTT platform. This is a story of a high school student who lives with her family in the Leimert Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Later, on August 15, 2020, The Game will stream on Netflix. The comedy-drama series has over nine seasons. However, currently, only season one will be seen on Netflix. The series showcases Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry) a first-year medical school student who drops out of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore to follow her boyfriend, Derwin Davis, against the advice of her parents.

Other shows

The creator of Strong Black Lead platform, Jasmyn Lawson also joined the Twitter celebration. Once the news was announced, she retweeted the revelation tweet with a celebratory GIF. Jasmyn Lawson said that bringing this selection of renowned Black sitcoms to Netflix was months in the making. Take a look at her Twitter account.

SERIOUSLY THE BEST WORK OF MY LIFE!



We've been working through the logistics to bring these shows to the platform for a very long time.



And we've been working on the launch plan for months.

I can't believe the news is finally out. 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/wob5ky1eKK pic.twitter.com/zMMnr3yhPE — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) July 29, 2020

