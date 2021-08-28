'Money Heist 5': Alvaro Morte And Ursula Corbero Reveal If They Will Reprise Their Roles

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish is all set to return to Netflix for season 5. Ahead of its release, lead actors Alvaro Morte aka Professor and Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo spoke about the final season as they gear up to bid adieu to their characters. The duo also revealed whether they would reprise their roles as Tokyo and Professor.

Alvaro Morte & Ursula Corbero reveal if they will reprise their roles

Season 5 of Money Heist will be the finale season of the series. In an interview with Variety, the show's lead stars Alvaro Morte aka The Professor and Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo talked about what it was like moving on from their fan favourite roles and explained if they would come back to these characters again if given an opportunity. Talking about bidding adieu to his character, Alvaro Morte said that he was quite pleased with the sned of the series and hoped that the fans would find the ending perfect too. He also shed light on his return as the Professor on screen and said, "It would be a pleasure to return to The Professor. Anything can happen."

Ursula Corbero shared that he hadn't said goodbye to Tokyo yet and called it 'heartbreaking' to move on from the character. She added that she was going to take Tokyo with her forever. Corbero said, "When we finished shooting, I chose not to say goodbye to Tokyo. It seemed too heartbreaking, so I decided to take her with me forever, and I never close doors to opportunity."

Season 5 of the show will release in two parts, volume one will release on September 3, 2021, whereas volume two will be released on December 3, 2021. The upcoming season will pick up from the previous season where the viewers saw inspector Alicia Sierra finding the Professor's hideout, holding him at gunpoint. Money Heist cast includes actors like Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente. The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. By 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix.

(Image Credits: La Casa de Papel Instagram)