Money Heist 5: List Of Characters Who Won't Be Returning For The Season Finale

The Spanish crime drama series, Money Heist, follows a group of robbers, who execute the plan of their leader to rob the Royal Mint. The robbers printed currency at the Royal Mint and left with their riches by the end of Season 2. However, they had to reunite for another heist to bring back one of their members, Rio, from the Spanish government. Despite Professor's foolproof plan, several characters in the show had to give up their lives to save some others. Here's a list of characters who will not be returning to the final season of the show, Money Heist 5.

Oslo

Helsinki's brother Oslo lost his life in the first heist of the group. Oslo was recruited for his muscle power. A bunch of police officers managed to escape the Royal Mint by hitting Oslo with an iron rod. While the Professor's team was able to seal the Royal Mint back again, Oslo faced severe blood loss and brain damage. As the team could not connect with the Professor and thought he has abandoned them, Helsinki quietly suffocated Oslo with a pillow.

Moscow

Moscow chose to die in the Royal Mint than to be handed over to the police. As Berlin threw Tokyo out, she had to return somehow. When Tokyo finally managed to ride her bike in the Royal Mint, the police opened fire at the robbers. Moscow received a bullet and could not make it to the end of the heist.

Berlin

Money Heist's Berlin gave away his life to save the other team members. As the team was almost successful with its first heist with two casualties, Berlin chose to stay back and fight the police to clear the way for his team members. Although his character was dead, he did return in Professor's memories as the heist at the Bank of Spain was his plan.

Nairobi

Nairobi in Money Heist lost her life as Gandia shot her in the head. She was earlier shot when she was trying to get a glimpse of her son from a window. However, she survived. When one of the bodyguards of the manager of the Bank of Spain was let loose, he soon became a threat. He caught hold of Nairobi and ultimately killed her by shooting her in the head.

Does the Professor die in Money Heist?

Money Heist 5 is one of the much-anticipated series, which will come in two parts by the end of 2021. The show has a huge fan following across the world. While people are waiting for the fifth season of the show, any revelation around the Professor's death has not been made yet.

IMAGE: LACASA DE PAPEL'S INSTAGRAM

