Money Heist Actor Álvaro Morte Opens Up About Cancer Treatment; 'thought I'd Die'

Netflix series Money Heist has had a dedicated fan following ever since the time its debut. Each character in the past four seasons holds an undeniable soft corner in the hearts of its fans. Álvaro Morte, who plays Professor in the Spanish Netflix series, La Casa de Papel, too has enjoyed overnight fame. However, long before Money Heist came along, Álvaro Morte was diagnosed with cancer.

Money Heist's Álvaro Morte is cancer survivor

Álvaro Morte was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg in the year 2011. Even though the Spanish actor emerged victoriously after beating cancer, he had once in an interview with a British newspaper, The Observer in 2016, had revealed that he thought he was going to die or even have his leg amputated.

As reported by Indian Express, Morte recalled the doctor with a white coat and the stethoscope coming to tell him without anaesthesia. He said that the doctor asked him to look and see what is happening to him and that he has 'plenty of time to live.' Addressing the tumour as a temporary health issue, the 46-year-old actor compared it with the flu and said 'instead of accepting that he has a slim chance of survival, he tried to turn it on.'

Later in an interview, the La Casa de Papel star stated he first thought he was going to die and that his leg was cut, but nothing like that happening. Then he wondered if he dies within three months, can he do it calmly people around him would continue to love him and even if he has been faithful to his principles. After beating cancer, the actor revealed he began enjoying every moment of his life.

Morte will be seen reprising his role as the Professor in the upcoming Money Heist season 5. The trailers of the Spanish heist drama confirmed that the Professor will not be escaping Alicia. In season 4, after she hunted his hideout, the trailers show the Professor is chained and hung from an elevated height. Many fans and followers of the series are eagerly waiting to find out how the Professor and the gang would escape this time. Its volume one will be premiering on Netflix on September 3.

Image Credit: ÁLVARO MORTE'S INSTAGRAM