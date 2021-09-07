'Money Heist': Alvaro Morte Aka Professor's Lookalike Found In Pakistan, See Pics

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish returned to Netflix for part one of season 5. As fans see unexpected twists in the show that leads to the grand finale of the season, fans of Money Heist also spotted Professor's lookalike in Pakistan. The Pakistani fans of the crime thriller show spotted Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's lookalike at a medical store in Pakistan and since then, the fans of the show cant keep calm.

Desi fans of the Spanish Netflix series Money Heist spotted a Pakistani lookalike of the show's lead character, the Professor, played by actor Alvaro Morte. Netizens took to Twitter and shared the picture of the Professor's lookalike who apparently works at a medical store.

The Season 5 of the show will release in two parts, volume one will release on September 3, 2021, whereas volume two will be released on December 3, 2021. The upcoming season will pick up from the previous season where the viewers saw inspector Alicia Sierra finding the Professor's hideout, holding him at gunpoint. Money Heist cast includes actors like Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente. The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. By 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix.

Season one of the show is set in Madrid, a mysterious man known as "The Professor" recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out an ambitious plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and escaping with €984 million. After taking 67 people hostage inside the Mint, the team plans to remain inside for 11 days to print the money as they deal with elite police forces. The series was initially intended as a limited series to be told in two parts. It had its original run of 15 episodes on Spanish network Antena 3 from 2 May 2017 through 23 November 2017. Netflix acquired global streaming rights in late 2017. It re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes and released them worldwide.

