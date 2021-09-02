'Money Heist' Season 5: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast, Storyline & More

Season 5 of Money Heist will premiere on Netflix in two parts in September and December 2021. On September 3, 2021, Money Heist Season 5, Volume 1 will be released worldwide. On December 3, 2021, Volume 2 of the final season will be released worldwide.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Episodes & Parts

When the Spanish series first aired on Netflix in 2017, it became an international sensation. Now, the series is set to make a comeback with its fifth season this year. The original title for the show in Spanish reads, 'La Casa de Papel' and is widely referred to as such. The crime drama series is currently one of the most-watched non-English series on Netflix. Money Heist Season 4, which aired in April 2020, broke all of the previous milestones set by the show, by garnering over 65 million views.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1. premieres this Friday! Here's a rundown of the new episode titles pic.twitter.com/ucKJqL1tkB — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

Season 5 trailer and Easter egg

On August 2, 2021, Netflix released the first trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Vol. 1. According to reports, Season 5 will be two episodes longer than previous seasons, with a total of ten episodes to wrap up the series. Vol. 1 and 2 will most likely feature five episodes each. There's an Easter egg in the trailer for the final season. The resistance anthem, "Bella Ciao", was playing during the credits. The cover is performed by actress Najwa Nimri. Those fighting Berlin and Sergio may be heard singing just before that. This has been making fans wonder if Alicia will be a part of the group. Nimri also says the final line of dialogue before the credits. Another theory is that Alicia is Berlin's wife, Tatiana, from the flashbacks. While they share some similarities, Tatiana is played by Diana Gomez, not Nimri, thus this doesn't seem likely as per the fans.

Rendirse no es una opción.

Surrendering is not an option. #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/WOc1gz0Vxu — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) August 2, 2021

A company gives off to employees to watch the final season

Netflix India has announced that Verve Logic, an Indian IT company, will give its employees a day off on September 3 to watch the first volume of Money Heist Season 5. CEO Abhishek Jain wrote in a letter that was made public. He said, "We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, mass bunks, and numbers being switched off, but because we know 'Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At Your Work'". Netizens have been reacting to this and calling the employees lucky.

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia- Please don't end this one! "Kehdo Ye Juth Hai"❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

New characters introduced to the storyline

Netflix also teased the three new characters in the trailer released in August. This includes Sagasta (played by José Manuel Seda), the Commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish Army. José Manuel Seda will debut as the “cold and ruthless” Sagasta, Commander of the Spanish Army's Special Forces, who has his sights set on bringing down the Professor's gang once and for all. Netflix also announced new cast members, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Patrick Criado is 24 years old. This makes him one of Money Heist Season 5's youngest cast members. Criado's work with Berlin was featured on the official La Casa de Papel Twitter feed on August 19. Rafael is the name of his character, and he is regarded as a prodigal son.

Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, is also expected to return for the final season of the show. He and Vancouver Media teased his participation in the final season. A majority of his appearances since Money Heist Season 3 have been in flashbacks. Season 5 is likely to feature more of Berlin's background. The rest of the cast will return for their respective roles in the show. This includes Itziar Ituno (Raquel Murillo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Monica Gaztambide), Enrique Arce (Arturo Roman), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Luis Tamayo), Fernando Soto (Angel Rubio), Jose Manuel Poga (Cesar Gandia) and Mario de la Rosa (Suarez).

Money Heist Season 4 recap

The Professor (Alvaro Morte) was apprehended by Alicia Sierra, the pregnant inspector, played by Najwa Nimri. She had gone rogue at the end of Money Heist Season 4. The fourth season ends with a new rendition of Bella Ciao, as Alicia points a gun at the professor. The group has to work on the last phases of the heist and find a way out of the Bank of Spain. With the military involved and the Professor in danger, the gang is expected to have a difficult time fleeing the bank. The gang in the basement continues to melt down the gold into little balls for extraction in Season 4.

