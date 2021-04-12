Money Heist Season 5: Alvaro Morte Aka Professor Shares Photo From The Sets Of The Show

The cast of the popular show Money Heist is keeping fans intrigued by sharing photos from the sets of the upcoming season of the show. Alvaro Morte aka Professor took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of Money Heist Season 5. In the photo, Alvaro Morte can be seen holding a beverage while standing at a sunny location.

Alvaro Morte aka Professor shares photos from the sets of Money Heist Season 5

Alvaro Morte shared a new photo from the sets of Money Heist Season 5, in which he can be seen dressed in his character while holding a beverage at a sunny location. In the caption, he wrote, "Sunny day at the office #lcdp5". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Alvaro's post. Several users commented that they are eagerly waiting for the release of Money Heist Season 5 while several others showered their love with emojis. Check out some of the reactions to Alvaro's post below.

Recently, Ursula Corbero also shared a photo from the sets of Money Heist Season 5. In the monochromatic photo, she can be seen dressed in her character Tokyo while holding a gun. In the caption, she wrote, "Madre mía es que vais a flipar con la quinta #LCDP5" which translates to "Omg you’re going to freak out with the fifth #LCDP5". Take a look at her post below.

Money Heist Season 5 release date

According to a report by The Sun, the cast is currently filming for the drama in Madrid, Spain, and the creator of the show, Álex Pina revealed that the show will only be released after September 2021. Actors like Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Jamie Lorente, Darko Peric, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Heran, Esther Acebo and Mario de la Rosa will be reprising their respective roles again in the upcoming season. Season four of the show ended on an intriguing note when Professor, Benjamin and the whole gang tries to free Lisbon but Tokyo's anger threatens her faith in the plan. Meanwhile, Alicia Sierra takes matters into her hands and investigates the case on her own.

Source: Alvaro Morte's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.