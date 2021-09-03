Last Updated:

Money Heist Season 5 Netflix Release Time: What Time Is Money Heist Season 5 Coming Out?

Money Heist or La Casa De Papel Part 5 is slated to release soon, here's what time Netflix's Money Heist season 5 will release in your country -

Netflix's popular heist crime drama La casa de Papel aka Money Heist season 5 is slated to release today! As the series enters its 5th and final season, which will be split into two parts of five episodes each, fans of the show have been wondering about what time Money Heist season 5 is coming out. Here's everything you need to know about the Money Heist season 5 Netflix release time: 

What time Money Heist season 5 is coming out in your country? 

The Netflix viewers are well aware that the streaming giant often releases original TV shows and movies globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Netflix is also well-known for releasing all the episodes of original TV shows on the same day, unlike most other networks who prefer weekly releases. Here's the full list about Money Heist season 5 Netflix release time in your country - 

  • India: 12:30 p.m. IST

  • Hawaii: 9:01 p.m. HST on Thursday, Sept. 2 

  • Alaska: 11:01 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, Sept. 2 

  • USA West Coast: 12:01 a.m PST

  • Mountain timezone: 1:01 a.m. MST

  • USA Midwest: 2:01 a.m. CDT

  • USA East Coast: 3:01 a.m. EST

  • England: 8:01 am BST

  • France, Germany, and Italy: 9:01 a.m. CEST

  • Spain: 9:01 a.m. CEST

  • Israel: 10:01 a.m. IDT

  • South Korea and Japan: 4:01 p.m. KST

  • Sydney, Australia: 5:01 p.m. AEST

Money Heist Season 5 episodes, cast, and more

Money Heist Season 5 episodes

Money Heist Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes in total, which will be split into two parts of 5 episodes each. Money Heist Season 5 volume 1 will be available starting today, at the timings mentioned above. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will be made available starting December 3, 2021. 

READ | 'Money Heist 5': Alvaro Morte and Ursula Corbero reveal if they will reprise their roles

Money Heist Season 5 cast

La casa de Papel aka Money Heist season 5 cast includes:

  • Ursula Corbero as Tokyo
  • Alvaro Morte as The Professor
  • Itziar Ituno as Lisbon
  • Miguel Herran as Rio
  • Jaime Lorente as Denver 
  • Esther Acebo as Stockholm
  • Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota
  • Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo
  • Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra
  • Belen Cuesta as Manila
  • Enrique Arce as Arturo
  • Darko Peric as Helsinki
  • Luka Peros as Marseille
  • Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo
  • Jose Manuel Poga as Gandía

Money Heist Season 5 cast new additions include Miguel Angel Silvestre as Sense 8 and Patrick Criado as La Gran Familia Espanola.

