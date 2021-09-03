Money Heist Season 5 Netflix Release Time: What Time Is Money Heist Season 5 Coming Out?

Netflix's popular heist crime drama La casa de Papel aka Money Heist season 5 is slated to release today! As the series enters its 5th and final season, which will be split into two parts of five episodes each, fans of the show have been wondering about what time Money Heist season 5 is coming out. Here's everything you need to know about the Money Heist season 5 Netflix release time:

What time Money Heist season 5 is coming out in your country?

The Netflix viewers are well aware that the streaming giant often releases original TV shows and movies globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Netflix is also well-known for releasing all the episodes of original TV shows on the same day, unlike most other networks who prefer weekly releases. Here's the full list about Money Heist season 5 Netflix release time in your country -

India: 12:30 p.m. IST

Hawaii: 9:01 p.m. HST on Thursday, Sept. 2

Alaska: 11:01 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, Sept. 2

USA West Coast: 12:01 a.m PST

Mountain timezone: 1:01 a.m. MST

USA Midwest: 2:01 a.m. CDT

USA East Coast: 3:01 a.m. EST

England: 8:01 am BST

France, Germany, and Italy: 9:01 a.m. CEST

Spain: 9:01 a.m. CEST

Israel: 10:01 a.m. IDT

South Korea and Japan: 4:01 p.m. KST

Sydney, Australia: 5:01 p.m. AEST

Money Heist Season 5 episodes, cast, and more

Money Heist Season 5 episodes

Money Heist Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes in total, which will be split into two parts of 5 episodes each. Money Heist Season 5 volume 1 will be available starting today, at the timings mentioned above. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will be made available starting December 3, 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 cast

La casa de Papel aka Money Heist season 5 cast includes:

Ursula Corbero as Tokyo

as Alvaro Morte as The Professor

as Itziar Ituno as Lisbon

as Miguel Herran as Rio

as Jaime Lorente as Denver

as Esther Acebo as Stockholm

as Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota

as Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

as Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

as Belen Cuesta as Manila

as Enrique Arce as Arturo

as Darko Peric as Helsinki

as Luka Peros as Marseille

as Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo

as Jose Manuel Poga as Gandía

Money Heist Season 5 cast new additions include Miguel Angel Silvestre as Sense 8 and Patrick Criado as La Gran Familia Espanola.

