Money Heist Season 5 New Stills Tease The Survival Of Professor Salvador's Heist Troop

Netflix released first look stills from the fifth and final season of Spanish heist crime drama La Casa de Papel, better known globally as Money Heist, last week on Thursday which created a frenzy on the internet. Now, the streaming giant has shared other stills from the heist drama, and fans could not get enough of it. Take a closer look at the stills of the hit Spanish drama created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media which won the Best Drama Series Award at the 46th International Emmy Awards.

Netflix shares new Money Heist season 5 images

Netflix India shared new stills from the fifth season of Money Heist on Wednesday, June 9. The characters looked fierce than ever in the pictures and they were all set to fight for the success of their final heist. The stills showed professor Salvador Martin's heist troop holding guns and ammunition at the bank Royal Mink of Spain. The stills also showed Spanish police officers all set to invade their heist with their armaments. Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Hello friends, new Money Heist images from the latest season, take a look."

A look at Money Heist season 5 teaser

The teaser of Money Heist was released on May 24, 2021, by Netflix. The heist series has so far been following professor Salvador Martin, played by Alvaro Morte, a criminal mastermind, who gathered eight thieves to take several employees of a Spanish bank captive to blackmail the police and to secure a fortune for themselves from the bank. In the teaser, the last surviving members of the group were seen dodging bullets from the Spanish law enforcement officials. The showrunner Alex Pina had revealed earlier that the viewers will see a lot more of the female characters in crucial roles in the final season and that was evident in the teaser. Watch here-

About Money Heist season 5 release date

The fifth and the final season of the globally popular web series Money Heist will be released in two installments with five episodes each. According to the date announcement with the teaser, Volume 1 of the finale will release on September 3, 2021, whereas Volume 2 will be streaming on Netflix from December 3. The teaser's logline said, "The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army."

IMAGE: STILL FROM LA CASA DE PAPEL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.