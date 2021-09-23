'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2: Tokyo Says Professor's Team Will Come Back Stronger; Watch

The final part of the last season of the Netflix series Money Heist is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. After a cliffhanger ending of Money Heist Season 5 Part 1, viewers are eager to watch what would happen to the fate of the Professor and his team. The creators of Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, recently dropped a video with Tokyo's letter to the Professor, Rio, Denver and others. Spoilers ahead!

The first part of the final season of Money Heist saw the entire team falling apart. With Tokyo's death and Helsinki's injury, the team found itself failing. However, the team would return as per a new video that was recently dropped by the creators.

Professor's team to make a stronger comeback

The official social media handle of La Casa De Papel recently shared a video of Tokyo revealing the Professor's team would come back stronger. The video began with an explanation of Kintsugi, the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold. A man took the broken Dali mask and began rebuilding it piece by piece. In the background, Tokyo explained how nothing is truly broken. She further said, "Dear Professor, Denver, Helsinki, Bogota, Palermo, Rio... my Rio, I know you are completely broken. So am I, in a thousand pieces. Because if they say that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, how strong do you become if they actually kill you?"

Tokyo then remembered Oslo, Moscow, Berlin and Nairobi who sacrificed their lives during the heist. As the artist in the video began to melt gold, Tokyo said, "Gold has united us once, and it will never separate us again. Because every time they break us, we will come back even stronger." At last, the artist puts together the Dali mask with gold, Tokyo says they were always the resistance. The video ended with "Till death parts us" written on the screen.

Details about Money Heist Final Season Part 2

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is scheduled to premiere on the OTT giant on December 3, 2021. The upcoming season will be the end of the world's biggest heist and whether the Professor would be able to pull out his team or not. The upcoming season is expected to have some visuals of Tokyo from the past.

(Image: @cinemabravohph/Twitter)