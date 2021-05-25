'Money Heist' Season 5 Release Date And Time Out: Here's When The Final Season Will Arrive

Money Heist has rapidly become one of the most popular series on Netflix over the last few years. The show has seen a successful four seasons till date, and fans have been speculating about the arrival of the next season for quite some time. While it was recently announced that the season shall be arriving this year, its release date remained unclear. However, the highly awaited update of the show has finally arrived. Following is more about Money Heist season 5 release date, along with more interesting details about the upcoming season.

Money Heist season 5 release date and time

The fifth season of this series shall bring the show to its conclusion. The makers have recently released a short video that reveals that season 5 shall be released in two different volumes, much like its previous seasons. While the first volume of the final season will be releasing on September 3, the second volume will be releasing on December 3. Both the volumes will further have a total of 5 episodes each, with the series creator Alex Pina sharing more details about the season in a recent press release. As per the standard release time of Netflix, the volumes would be released at 12 a.m. PST and 3 a.m. ET.

As per Collider, Pina revealed that the upcoming season was shot in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that while they were filming the season, a decision was made to create the first volume more dramatic to create a “sensation of the series finale”. However, in the second volume, the series will focus on the emotional aspects of the characters that will give them a fitting farewell. The synopsis of the final season says that the team has been shut in the bank of Spain for over a hundred hours and the Professor has also been captured. It also said that the end of the heist, which began as a robbery “will turn into a war”.

Money Heist season 5 will bring back some of the major characters of this series, in addition to some new ones. While some of them have been killed in the previous seasons, they will return to the series in the form of flashbacks. The trailer of the final season is expected to be released soon.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'MONEY HEIST'

