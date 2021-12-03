'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: All Your Questions Answered

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish aired its final episode on Friday. Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 2 was the final edition bringing an end to the series.

Over the years, Money Heist received critical acclaim from all across the globe, and by 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix. Read on to find out more about how Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 ends. Warning spoilers ahead.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 ending explained

The final episode of Money Heist starts off with The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and the rest of the group captured and seemingly out of options. However, being the mastermind, Professor once again proves he is always one step ahead and releases a video explaining how they got the gold out of the Royal Bank of Spain. The video sends the financial markets into a craze, putting pressure on the government for a quick decision. In the flashback scene, Professor is seen explaining to the group their escape plan. Denver, who was seen unsatisfied with the plan in the flashback contemplates betraying the group as he is scared of never seeing his son again. However, he doesn't go through with the plan.

Meanwhile, Marsella is seen heading out in the trucks as a diversion, driving the police crazy as they are unable to pinpoint a location. The Professor and Raquel are then taken and tortured by Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) before The Professor tried to convince him to work with them to stop the financial crisis.

What happens in the end of Money Heist Season 5?

As the episode moves forward it is seen that Professor's plan is going as planned, with the police following the trucks to a boat, believing that the gold had been dumped in the ocean. This leads the media to discover that the gold was no longer in the bank. Looking at the chaos unfolding, Tamayo agrees to work with Professor.

Tamayo then sets up a press conference to inform the media about what exactly was going and just as the press conference wraps up, trucks arrive at the scene. The trucks bring back all the stolen gold, restoring Spain’s economy. However, the Professor reveals that the gold isn’t gold at all, but brass disguised to look like the real thing.

Tamayo accepts the offer as he doesn't have an alternative and accepts the brass and tells the media that the group was dead. With that, the group manages to successfully complete the worlds biggest heist. With the world now believing the group to be dead, they are free to live out the rest of their lives with the gold.

(Image: @lacasadepapel/Instagram)