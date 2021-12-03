Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: What Happened In Part 1 Of Season Finale?

The fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 on Netflix on 3 December 2021 and as the date approaches, it has been escalating the curiosity of the fans.

Before streaming the Money Heist season 5 Volume 2, there will be many of the fans who would need a quick Money Heist season 5 episode 5 recap. Read further ahead to review the last season of the show.

Money Heist part 5 Volume 1 recap

Part 5 volume 1 of the show began where season 4 left off where Alicia Sierra finds The Professor and holds him at gunpoint after she gets publicly insulted and disgraced by the National Police Corps. She further tortures The Professor while finding a way out to get back into the police force after being thrown out. On the other hand, Colonel Luis Tamayo plans to send an army into the bank but Lisbon, Stockholm and Tokyo take out some of the hostages to buy some time and try to negotiate with the police. While speaking to them, they realise that they are ignorant about Professor's kidnap. Meanwhile, Arturo Román along with other hostages attack Bogotá and end up in an arsenal of weapons. Arturo gets injured while the gang sends him out to get medical attention while the special forces receive a good chance to enter the building.

Is Tokyo dead in Money Heist part 5?

On the other hand, Alicia starts getting into labour while The Professor instructs him while being tied to a chair. He urges her to untie him so that he can help after which she gains his trust and lets him deliver her baby. Meanwhile, as the special forces enter with an explosion, Helsinki gets injured but the gang manages to get him out of danger safely. As the Professor comes on board again, he blackmails Tamayo. Meanwhile, the gang gets separated and as they find an escape area, Tokyo gets stuck while the others come out. Tokyo becomes a hurdle for the special forces until they finally shoot her dead but as they walk towards her, they realise that she has pulled all the pins of the grenades. The explosion then kills everyone while the gang members mourn Tokyo's loss.

Who is the narrator in Money Heist season 5 volume 2?

Despite the death of Tokyo in the first volume, she will be arriving in the Money Heist season 5 volume 2 as the narrator as well as in the flashback scenes as well.

Will there be a Money Heist season 6?

As the trailer for season 5 part 2 revealed that the ‘world’s greatest heist will come to an end,’ it is quite evident that it will be the squad’s last season.

Image: Instagram/@Lacasadepapel