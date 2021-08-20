Money Heist's New Characters Out And They're Sure To Amp You Up For Season 5

The wait for Season 5 of Money Heist will end in less than a fortnight. Ahead of the new season, makers of the popular TV series have managed to create quite the buzz by releasing teasers of new characters. Rene, Rafael and Sagasta, whose glimpses were released by the series' makers, have become a point of exciting discussions on social media.

Netflix teases new Money Heist characters

Netflix tweeted about two new characters in Money Heist Season 5. One is Rene played by Miguel Angel Silvestre. The other is Berlin's son Rafael, played by Patrick Criado.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 introduces two new characters: René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) the love of Tokio's life and Berlin's son, Rafael (Patrick Criado)



One could see Berlin resting his hands on Rafael in the poster.

Rafael is a 31-year-old computer engineering graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is extremely determined on one thing: that he does not want to be like his father.

Meanwhile, Rene plays the love of Tokyo's life and viewers had first seen a glimpse of him at the beginning of the series. She was heard saying that when the 'story began', her name was not Tokyo.

Tokyo talks about seeing Rene and leaving him "in a pool of blood with his eyes open." She had commenced her mugging journey with Rene. However, the first season witnessed her running away from the police after the loss of Rene.

Another character that is set to add excitement to Season 5 is Sagasta, played by Manuel Seda. He plays the role of the Commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish Army. A veteran of some intense global missions, Sagasta is someone who will give it all for a mission, even if it means compromising on his ethics and being absolutely cold-hearted.

Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist, known mainly by its Spanish name La Casa de Papel, traces a heist group that targets Spanish banks. The show has acquired a huge fan following across the globe, being the most-watched non-English show and one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

The journey that started in 2017 gears up for its fifth season on September 3. The season is set to be released in two sets, with five episodes hitting Netflix in September and the remaining five on December 3. The trailer that was released earlier this month has made fans curious about what awaits in the lives of their much-beloved characters in Season 5.