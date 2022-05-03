'Moon Knight' Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Is The Season Finale Releasing?

Moon Knight Episode 5, Asylum, dropped a massive bomb on the plotline of the Marvel miniseries. On their cue to stop Ammit, Marc Spector, also Steven Grant were shot by Harrow which lead them to the underworld. By the end of episode 5, there are many questions left unanswered as Marc Spector ends up in the Field of Reeds.

What's confusing is that Steven Grant is more virtuous than Marc Spector, then how did the former's journey end in Duat (the realm of the dead)? The blurred line between reality and delusion became more difficult to interpret by the end of the last episode. Now, fans desperately seek to know if Steven and Marc are both dead. If so, how will they spot Dr Harrow? What will happen to Marc's promise to Khonshu? The sixth and final episode of the show will put an end to the mysterious twist and here we have curated everything about Moon Knight episode 6's release date and time.

Moon Knight episode 6 release date

The sixth and final episode of Moon Knight is scheduled for release on May 4, 2022. It will be accessible on the OTT platform Disney Plus. However, it is important to note that the release time of the series will vary for different countries. Details regarding the same are shared below.

Moon Knight episode 6 release time

As mentioned earlier, Moon Knight's episode 6 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Fans can enjoy watching the show starting at 12 am PT and 3 am ET in the United States. The release time for people in the UK is 8 am BST. In India, Moon Knight will hit the web at 12.30 pm IST.

Moon Knight episode 6 trailer

The gripping trailer of Moon Knight episode 6 begins with Dr Harrow trying to convince Marc that Duat isn't real. However, in an interesting twist, he takes a leap of faith only to be awakened as the Moon Knight. The trailer confirms that Layla survived in the tomb and is all set to fight alongside Marc Spector to stop Harrow. Glimpses of action sequences have also raised the curiosity of Moon Knight Episode 6, watch it below:

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight