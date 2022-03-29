Moon Knight Release Date And Time: When Will Marvel's New Show Release In India, US & UK?

While films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Black Widow and Eternals made headlines last year, there were numerous Marvel series that also released in 2021.

Shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...? and Hawkeye had made headlines, and 2022 also has multiple shows lined up. The first to release will be Moon Knight, which has been raising excitement among superhero fans for the the past couple of weeks after the release of the trailer and promos.

The series hits Disney+ on Wednesday.

Moon Knight series release date

The Oscar Isaac series is releasing across the world on Wednesday, March 30.

When is Moon Knight releasing in India?

As per reports, Moon Knight will hit the web in India at 12.30 PM.

When in Moon Knight releasing in USA?

Different time zones are used in the United States of America. The series will release at 12 AM PT or Pacific Time and 3 AM ET or Eastern Standard time.

What time is Moon Knight releasing in UK?

In the United Kingdom, the series will premiere at 8 AM as per the BST or British Standard Time.

How many episodes in Moon Knight season? Are all releasing together?

Moon Knight will consist of six episodes in all. Unlike numerous other shows, all episodes of the series won't be released together. A new episode will be streamed every Wednesday, in the same way as the previous series Hawkeye.

Thus, the series will have a one-and-a-half-month journey and premiere its finale on May 4.

Moon Knight cast and crew

The different episodes have been directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater, Michael Kastelein, Beau DeMayo, Peter Cameron & Sabir Pirzada, Alex Meenehan, Rebecca Kirsch, Matthew Orton, Danielle Iman are the different writers over the different episodes.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac is the titular role, a person who transforms into the superhero amid his battles with dissociative identity disorder. Ethan Hawke plays the antagonist Arthur Harrow, while May Calamawy also portrays a pivotal character.



