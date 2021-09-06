Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Bows Out Of Donald Glover's Amazon Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has decided to step down from Donald Glover's highly anticipated straight-to-series adaptation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 romantic actioner of the same name Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Set to play opposite Glover, the actor cited creative differences with Glover who serves as the co-creator and executive producer on the project. Read to know more details on the upcoming ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge bows out of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series

As per the reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the Fleabag star has decided to step down from her role in Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series. The actor, reportedly, developed creative differences with co-star and co-creator Donald Glover. However, the Emmy award-winning duo has not let the situation affect their friendship as the reports claimed that they had an amicable split. According to Deadline, Amazon will not start scouring for their female lead as the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series is scheduled to be released in 2022.

More on Donald Grover's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series

While the exit of Phoebe Waller-Bridge opens up a vacancy for a female lead in the series, Glover will remain the male lead and also serve as the co-creator and Executive producer of the series. As the overall deal with Amazon, a frequent collaborator of Glover, Francesca Sloane will be the co-creator, Executive Producer and showrunner of the series. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency will also serve as the Executive Producers of the film. Mr. & Mrs. Smith series comes from the overall deal signed by Glover with Amazon in February this year.

More on Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover's projects

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently gearing up to executive produce the upcoming concluding season of Jodie Comer's Killing Eve. She also contributed to penning the script of the high anticipated actioner James Bond film No Time to Die. The Fleabag actor is currently involved in the production of Indiana Jones 5. On the other hand, Donald Glover is busy working on the scripts third and fourth seasons of FX’s Atlanta.

(Image Credits- AP)