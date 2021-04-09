Mrinal Dutt Talks About His Experience While Working On Upcoming Series 'His Story'

Mrinal Dutt will be seen in an urban relationship drama with his next titled His Story. Apart from Dutt, the cast also includes Satyadeep Mishra and Priyamani Raj. The series is produced by Ding Entertainment and the story revolves around Kunal (Satyadeep) and Sakshi (Priyamani), and Preet, played by Mrinal. Sakshi is a chef who is married to Kunal whereas Preet will be seen playing the role of a popular food critic and a traveller. Their lives will intertwine when Sakshi calls Preet for her restaurant opening, not knowing that her perfect family is about to go for a toss with an unexpected turn of events. Check out the teaser of the series.

His Story teaser

The teaser of His Story released today and it gives a glimpse of how things pan out when Sakshi comes to know about Kunal's truth. The teaser gives a gist of what the viewers can expect out of the series. It shows how a married couple goes from being happy to tense and how a secret ruins their years of relationship. Before the teaser ends, a line flashes on the screen that reads "They had history. This is his story." Mrinal Dutt took to his Instagram to share the teaser. Check it out.

Mrinal Dutt speaks on being a part of His Story

Talking about the show, Mrinal says, ''It was great working on the show and collaborating with Ding Entertainment and the artists involved. Thanks to shows like these, we have an opportunity to raise our voice or raise questions at least. With such stories taking a centre stage, there is a lot to say. I am equally excited and intrigued to see how the show will be received."

His Story will release on April 25, 2021, and will be available to watch on Zee5 premium and ALTBalaji. Mrinal was recently seen in a short film 55km/sec and he continues to receive rave reviews for the same. Some of his other works include The Lonely Prince (2020), A Moment (2017), Pawan & Pooja (2020), Hello mini (2021), and Netflix's upstart (2019).

Promo Image Source: Mrinal Dutt's Instagram