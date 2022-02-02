MS Dhoni's Mythological Graphic Novel 'Atharva: The Origin' First Look Unveiled; Watch

The former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni is currently gearing up the launch of his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. He took to his Facebook account on Wednesday and shared his first look from the novel and fans' excitement knew no bounds. The cricketer showcased his all-new avatar as he called it a 'new age' graphic novel.

MS Dhoni's all-new look in Atharva: The Origin

The cricketer who retired from international cricket in 2019 is all set to explore new paths in life as he shared his first look from the upcoming graphic novel. He will be seen taking on the role of Atharva as he is caught fighting against evil. Dhoni is seen shirtless in the short clip with long light brown hair with several chains around his neck. He said, "Happy to launch the first look on the new-age graphic novel Atharva" as he introduced his character to his fans. Several fans and well-wishers took to the comments section of the post and wished the cricketer the best of luck for the launch of the graphic novel.

Have a look at the clip here

According to a report by The Indian Express, the mythological sci-fi novel is all about an Aghori who is being held captive in a facility. The Aghori reportedly holds several secrets that could alter the lives of people everywhere. Fans now await more information from Dhoni about the launch of the graphic novel.

Image: Facebook/@MS Dhoni