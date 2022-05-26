Last Updated:

'Ms. Marvel' Early Reviews: Iman Vellani-starrer Hailed For South Asian Representation

Marvel's new series 'Ms. Marvel' starring Iman Vellani is winning hearts on social media as critics share their early reviews. Read on to know more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Ms. Marvel

Image: Twitter/@MsMarvelNews


Iman Vellani is all set to jump into the mind-bending and superhero-filled universe of Marvel by headlining the highly anticipated series Ms. Marvel. Set to release on June 8, 2022, the series will introduce Kamala Khan's superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a slew of successful series like Loki, WandaVision, Moon Knight, and more on Disney Plus, Ms. Marvel is shouldering the responsibility to continue the success streak. 

Although there are a couple of weeks until its release, the early reviews are already out on social media with critics dropping their honest opinion on the series. Considering the favourable responses, netizens are hyped about the new coming-of-age superhero film. 

The new series revolves around a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City who is fascinated by superheroes and attempting to fit in with her peers. She finds her solace in writing superhero fan fiction, playing video games and fangirling over Captain Marvel. Her life soon changes after she gains powers to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle.

READ | 'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel film marches towards Rs 100 cr club

Ms. Marvel's early reviews

Critics who got the opportunity to watch the first two episodes of the new Marvel series took to their Twitter to drop an honest and detailed review of Ms. Marvel. The majority of the reviews were tipping towards a positive reception as many hailed the series for its South Asian representation. One netizen wrote, ''It is VERY Pakistani and VERY MUSLIM. It also is having a lot of fun with aesthetic and tone. It's easily the most interesting Marvel show since WandaVision.''

READ | Doctor Strange 2: Charlize Theron shares first look of her Marvel superhero character Clea

Another echoed the feedback by tweeting, ''Got the chance to watch the first 2 episodes of Ms Marvel before its release and I’m dying to watch the rest - Pakistanis, Muslims and South Asians will be SO pleasantly surprised first time I’ve seen meaningful representation in a #Marvel film.''

On the other hand, many likened the show to Tom Holland's Spider-man seeing as both are teenagers exploring their newly gained superpowers. One netizen wrote, ''Here's some good news: I'm LOVING #MsMarvel so far after the first 2 episodes. It's a big, colorful coming-of-age story that reminds me of #SpiderMan in tone. Lots of MCU fandom woven in, plus some surprising connections to... well, you'll see. Terrific direction & writing, too.'' Check out the tweets below.

READ | Marvel star Jeremy Renner in India, posts photos with children playing cricket in Alwar

Image: Twitter/@MsMarvelNews

READ | Marvel Studios signs 20-year deal to license Stan Lee's name, likeness for future projects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ms Marvel, MCU, Iman Vellani
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND