'Ms. Marvel' Early Reviews: Iman Vellani-starrer Hailed For South Asian Representation

Iman Vellani is all set to jump into the mind-bending and superhero-filled universe of Marvel by headlining the highly anticipated series Ms. Marvel. Set to release on June 8, 2022, the series will introduce Kamala Khan's superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a slew of successful series like Loki, WandaVision, Moon Knight, and more on Disney Plus, Ms. Marvel is shouldering the responsibility to continue the success streak.

Although there are a couple of weeks until its release, the early reviews are already out on social media with critics dropping their honest opinion on the series. Considering the favourable responses, netizens are hyped about the new coming-of-age superhero film.

The new series revolves around a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City who is fascinated by superheroes and attempting to fit in with her peers. She finds her solace in writing superhero fan fiction, playing video games and fangirling over Captain Marvel. Her life soon changes after she gains powers to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle.

Ms. Marvel's early reviews

Critics who got the opportunity to watch the first two episodes of the new Marvel series took to their Twitter to drop an honest and detailed review of Ms. Marvel. The majority of the reviews were tipping towards a positive reception as many hailed the series for its South Asian representation. One netizen wrote, ''It is VERY Pakistani and VERY MUSLIM. It also is having a lot of fun with aesthetic and tone. It's easily the most interesting Marvel show since WandaVision.''

I've never loved a character like I do Kamala Khan. She's charismatic, smart, funny & adorable. Her family is so lovable. The dynamic is amazing. The animation & graphics are so fun. Into The Spiderverse vibes. Kamala Khan is going to be HUGE. I freaking love #MsMarvel so much. pic.twitter.com/qc3Nnpafft — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) May 25, 2022

My MCU #MsMarvel Eps 1-2 reaction thread:



First, Iman Vellani is fantastic as #KamalaKhan. She brings all the vivacity, passion, and awkwardness for which we all love Kamala. She does her best and constantly perseveres. Iman will have an outstanding future in the MCU and beyond. pic.twitter.com/B37X495oJG — Swara Salih (@spiderswarz) May 25, 2022

Another echoed the feedback by tweeting, ''Got the chance to watch the first 2 episodes of Ms Marvel before its release and I’m dying to watch the rest - Pakistanis, Muslims and South Asians will be SO pleasantly surprised first time I’ve seen meaningful representation in a #Marvel film.''

#MsMarvel is so much fun! A lot of it is slice-of-life based (nice to get the perspective of how regular people in the MCU view the superheroics going on around them). The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered. 😆 — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) May 25, 2022

I saw the first two episodes of #MsMarvel and found most of it to be really heartwarming and charming. It’s a sweet coming-of-age story packed with very relatable family drama, it’s funny, and moments between Kamala and her family were some of the highlight for me. pic.twitter.com/agupqQD6HA — Adam Hlaváč 🔜 #SWCA (@adamhlavac) May 25, 2022

There are jokes and lines in the show that, if you're a South Asian person you'll be able to relate to and, if you're a Muslim, you'll appreciate so much. There were a couple of gags in there that felt ripped out of my childhood. I cannot wait to watch more. — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 26, 2022

On the other hand, many likened the show to Tom Holland's Spider-man seeing as both are teenagers exploring their newly gained superpowers. One netizen wrote, ''Here's some good news: I'm LOVING #MsMarvel so far after the first 2 episodes. It's a big, colorful coming-of-age story that reminds me of #SpiderMan in tone. Lots of MCU fandom woven in, plus some surprising connections to... well, you'll see. Terrific direction & writing, too.'' Check out the tweets below.

LOVED the first 2 eps of Ms Marvel. This is the South Asian rep I want to see. Sugar-coated saunf, dialogue about @iamsrk’s best film, a soundtrack including @hasanraheeem’s Peechay Hutt. Kamala Khan is unapologetically brown and I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/O2CKjgUPvR — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) May 25, 2022

Got the chance to watch the first 2 episodes of Ms Marvel before its release and I’m dying to watch the rest - Pakistanis, Muslims and South Asians will be SO pleasantly surprised 😭♥️ first time I’ve seen meaningful representation in a #Marvel film 🦸🏽‍♀️ — Unzela Khan (@unzela_) May 25, 2022

