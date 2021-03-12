MX Player Upcoming Web Series 2021: 'Chakravyuh' Synopsis And Cast

With different OTT platforms dropping movies and shows every month or every week, there is no limit to entertainment. One such OTT with an upcoming web series is the MX Player. This upcoming web series is Chakravyuh in Hindi. Below are the details for the MX player upcoming web series 2021.

MX Player Upcoming Web Series 2021: Chakravyuh

This upcoming web series titled Chakravyuh is a Hindi thriller film. The MX Player web series follows protagonist Virkar’s investigation of cybercrime. Virkar is an uptight police officer who does not follow the rules set by society. When he is called to investigate the murder of a college student, he comes across a group of hackers who use the internet to extort money from the public. Virkar finds himself chasing after a murderer who is always ahead of him. Chakravyuh explores how these tech-savvy people are connected to the college student’s death and how Virkar manages to find the killer.

The MX Player web series has eight episodes, all of which will release on March 12 allowing for a day-long binge. The show stars Prateik Babbar as Virkar, Simran Kaur Mundi as a counsellor and Virkar’s romantic partner. The other cast includes Ruhi Singh, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gopal Datt, Karan Raj, Ayesha Kanga and others. Other than Hindi, Chakravyuh will also be available in other languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri and Bengali. It is available to stream for free on MX Player.

Bebas is another four-episode crime thriller series featuring a cop. Unlike Virkar who is ready to break rules to get his job done, Ranvijay Singh is an honest police officer who sticks to the rules. However, this attitude of his puts his job in jeopardy. How things change when he is assigned to investigate the kidnap case of a young politician named Monika Devi is the crux of the web series.

Yet another web series with a similar cop story is the ten-episode Bhaukaal. It follows the protagonist SSP Naveen Sikhera’s efforts to wipe away all the criminal activities in Muzaffarnagar city in Uttar Pradesh. As MX puts the plot in one line, “indeed, his heroic mission is to make Muzaffarnagar from a ‘crime capital’ to a ‘peace capital.”

With the themes of extortion and police investigation, Isha’s Diary is a web series akin to Chakravyuh. In this recently released web series, Isha involves herself with Preeti and Nidhi who extort money from men for their own fun. When Preeti and Nidhi realise Isha is nothing like she portrays herself, they want her to pay back everything they spent on her. Isha’s path to pay her debts ends up getting her killed. The four-episodes series shows the police trying to find her murderer with the help of her diary.

Image Courtesy: Stills from Chakravyuh trailer

