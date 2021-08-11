'My Jokes Get Twisted': Sophia Bush Reveals Why She Won't Talk About Her Ex Chad Michael

Sophia Bush is a prolific American artist, who was earlier married to the actor, Chad Michael Murray, and recently talked about why she didn’t want to talk about her ex-husband. She even revealed how her jokes get twisted every time she says something.

Sophia Bush on her relationship with ex-husband Chad Michael Murray

According to the reports by US Weekly, when Sophia Bush was asked whether she would meet her ex-husband, Chad Michael or not, she stated, “Oh, I’m not going to talk about him. I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking s–t about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up.” Adding to it, she said, “I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”.

It was also revealed how once she was asked about the reason behind marrying Chad to which she stated, “Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”.

Later, even Chad issued a statement in which he slammed all her claims while calling her story ‘ludicrous'. He even revealed how he had a happy family life with his wife and children and added how he had completely moved on and didn’t feel the need to engage in such behavior.

One Tree Hill actor got engaged to Chad Murray in May 2004, and they tied a knot in April 2015. After being married for five months, Bush filed for an annulment citing fraud but her petition was declined. They were instead granted divorce in December 2006. Currently, Bush is dating Grant Huges and recently announced their engagement through social media. On the other hand, Chad Michael Murray is married to his Chosen co-actor, Sarah Roemer and they share a son and a daughter together.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

