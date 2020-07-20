'MythBusters' Cast: From Adam Savage To Grant Masaru Imahara; See Full List

MythBusters is one of the most popular American-Australian reality TV shows. The show revolves around busting myths, rumours, superstition, movie scenes, adages, Internet videos, and news stories using science. It was at one point the most popular TV show on the Discovery Channel. Let's take a look at the cast of MythBusters and MythBusters characters:

MythBusters cast

Adam Savage

Adam Savage is a host on the show and is one of the original myth-busters since the show has premiered. Adam has been seen in almost every episode and very entertainingly busts myths and keeps his viewers interested. He is also a special effects designer and an actor.

Jamie Hyneman

Accompanying Adam Savage is Jamie Hyneman. Both Adam and Jamie co-host the show and bust myths together. He is also a special effects designer. He also owns M5 industries.

Grant Masaru Imahara

Grant was very well known to host the show. He was an American electrical engineer, roboticist, and television host. He recently passed away, on July 13, 2020, after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Supporting cast

Kari Byron of MythBusters

Kari Elizabeth Byron is one of the supporting cast members of the show and appears frequently in every episode. She is an American TV host and is also popular for appearing on the show, White Rabbit Project.

Tory Belleci

Like Kari, Troy is also a member of the show who appears quite frequently. He is a builder and is part of the building team on the show. He is a well-known model maker and has also worked to build many things for the Star Wars movies.

Scottie Chapman

Another member of the building team, Scottie Chapman is a metal worker on the show. She is a core cast member and often appears in many of the episodes. Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Scottie Chapman together make the building team on MythBusters.

Christine Chamberlain

Christine Chamberlain is one of the interns on the show. She is a "Mythterns" on the show. She is a Discovery Channel contest winner and is seen in a few of the episodes along with Jess Nelson.

Jess Nelson

Jess Nelson is also one of the interns on the show. She is the second "Mythterns" on the show. Like Christine, she has also won the viewer building contest-winner.

Promo Pic Credit: Mythbusters' Instagram

