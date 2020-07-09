Naya Rivera's Last Tweet Goes Viral; Authorities Shut Lake As Search Operations Continue

Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama "Glee", is missing after a trip to Lake Piru, California. In the latest updates, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department revealed that the lake has been shut for public as the search operations continue.

Meanwhile, Naya Rivera's last tweet on Twitter with her son is going viral. A warm moment captured and captioned as, 'Just the two of us,' has left Netizens teary-eyed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the authorities launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones and dive teams for the actor on Wednesday after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit @Cal_OES @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

I hope she’s found safe and well but it does sound a bit suicidal to me how a four-year-old can make it back on the boat but she couldn’t. They are both in my prayers I really hope she gets round because this would be very sad. — IG: golden_galdem (@iyatoyosi) July 9, 2020

Struggling not to believe you’re dead. Please be safe — Daniel ♛ (@Dan_skili) July 9, 2020

Rivera reportedly rented a boat at 1 pm on Wednesday, as per Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Another boater found her son by himself wearing a life vest three hours later. At 10.39 pm, the Ventura County Sheriff's shared on Twitter that the operation for Rivera, noted as a possible drowning victim, had been suspended and would continue "at first light" on Thursday.

Search in California lake for actress Naya Rivera

Rivera's son, who she shares with former husband actor is Ryan Dorsey, is reported to be unharmed. He reportedly told authorities he and his mother went for a swim, but she never returned to the boat.

(with PTI inputs)

