Neeraj Kabi Talks About Nepotism, Says 'Film-making Is Not Government Organisation'

Neeraj Kabi is currently gaining headlines for his latest web show Avrodh- The Siege Within. The actor is also known for his role in shows like Sacred Games and Paatal Lok. Neeraj Kabi in a recent interview with Hindustan Times shared his take on nepotism and what are the things that should matter for an actor apart from the family background.

Neeraj Kabi talks about nepotism

Neeraj Kabi shared his take on the insider-outsider debate off Bollywood. He said that he doesn’t give much thought to these things. He continued that he focuses on creating more talent when he does workshops. The actor added that the fact is that star kids are getting more work than others but people don’t know the reason behind this.

He mentioned that he does not use words like "nepotism" because he doesn’t know what the reality is. He continued that maybe filmmakers like to take star kids because the audience likes to see them or maybe they do good business. He mentioned that filmmaking is not a government organisation, it’s private. Adding to that, Neeraj Kabi mentioned that producers have the liberty to cast whoever they want, no one can point a finger at them.

Furthermore, Neeraj Kabi said that if everybody wants to be a part of this, then there are many ways of doing it than to just fight with the star kids and makers. He mentioned that working and brushing on acting skills and showing your talent on-screen in one of the solutions. The Paatal Lok actor shared that a person should make oneself so powerful and good as an actor that whether it is a commercial film or parallel cinema, he will be invited to be a part of it. He added that he believes in this completely.

'Nepotism in Bollywood is like Politics,' says Neeraj Kabi

Quoting an example of reservations, Neeraj Kabe mentioned that an actor shouldn't focus on the fact that why didn't they got a particular film. Adding to that, he said that everybody in the industry should have to bear the fact that certain producers are making films and prefer to take their children. He mentioned that it is a very personal decision.

Furthermore, Neeraj Kabi said that if makers will only take star kids all the time, they will never be able to create a good number of films with great talent. He added that it’s like politics, if only one family rules, you will never have great politics. He informed that OTT has proved that a huge number of outsiders are coming in and showcasing their amazing talent.

Not just actors but even the directors, writers, costume designers, art directors and everybody has great talent, content and quality which they are showcasing on OTT platforms, added the actor. Neeraj Kabi said that people shouldn’t point at the star kids, that’s very unfair. He continued that maybe there are so many star kids who have good acting skills but because of this game of nepotism, each one of them is being blamed. Neeraj wrapped up the conversation saying that star kids shouldn’t be sidelined because of their family background.

