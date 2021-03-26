Netflix Casts Actor Who Will Portray Jeffrey Dahmer In New Series Titled 'Monster'

Netflix's upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has finally cast its leads, according to a report by Deadline. WandaVision actor Evan Peters is set to play the titular character of Jeffrey Dahmer in the upcoming series while Niecy Nash has also been cast in a lead role. Evan Peters has been Ryan Murphy's go-to actor ever since his stints in American Horror Story. The actor has also played the role of Quicksilver in Fox Studios' X-Men franchise. Monster on Netflix will also include Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford will also joining the cast along with previously announced Richard Jenkins in the upcoming series, according to the report. However, Netflix has yet to make any comments.

The report also said that the upcoming series Monster on Netflix will revolve around the story of one of America's most infamous serial killers (Jeffrey Dahmer), and will be told from the point of view of the victims. The show will reportedly delve into many issues surrounding the case of Dahmer, including the incompetency of the police and apathy. The series will show ten different incidents where Dahmer was almost caught, however, was let go. The series will most likely touch topics like 'white privilege' since Dahmer was a 'good-looking white guy' and was let go by various cops and judges on different occasions and instead only charged with petty crimes.

More about the characters

According to the same report, actors Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins will play the roles of Dahmer's (Evan Peters) mother Joyce and father Lionel, respectively. Niecy Nash, who has been cast in the role of what can be considered the 'female lead' of the series, will play Glenda Cleveland, a neighbour of Dahmer who called police numerous times and even tried calling the FBI to alert them of Dahmer’s behaviour, however, achieved no success. Shaun J. Brown will play Dahmer’s last intended victim who fought back and managed to escape ultimately leading to his arrest while Colin Ford is set to play Chazz.

Jeffrey Dahmer's movies over the years about his killings have had different actors portray the serial killer - actors like Jeremy Renner, Carl Crew, Rusty Sneary and Ross Lynch. However, unlike the other renditions of Dahmer's story which focused on its sensational nature and gory details, Monster’s approach will be more psychological and will showcase how the murders were allowed to happen over more than a decade in the first place. The series will be helmed by creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan who will also executive produce.

Image source - evanlicious Instagram (Evan Peters fan account)